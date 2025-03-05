Amped Electric Expands Footprint with LEED Acquisition

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amped Electric , a leading provider of electrical contracting services in the Southeast, proudly announces its successful acquisition of LEED Electric, a respected electrical contractor serving the Charlotte market for over 20 years. This strategic expansion marks Amped Electric’s formal entry into the North Carolina market, enhancing its ability to meet the growing customer demand with a local presence.Founded on an excellent reputation, LEED Electric has been a trusted name in commercial and industrial electrical contracting, known for its commitment to superior craftsmanship, reliability, and innovation. By joining forces with Amped Electric, LEED Electric will leverage Amped’s resources and expertise to continue delivering exceptional service while expanding its capabilities."We are thrilled to welcome LEED Electric into the Amped Electric family," said Michael Jannace, President of Amped Electric. "This acquisition aligns with our targeted service and geographic growth plans. Together, we will continue to provide top-tier electrical solutions to our clients while expanding our reach in North Carolina."LEED Electric’s President John Gilmer, who will continue with the business, echoed the enthusiasm: "Joining forces with Amped Electric presents an exciting opportunity to build upon our legacy and drive even greater innovation in the electrical contracting space. Our customers will benefit from Amped’s solid infrastructure and commitment to excellence."Amped Electric is a proud portfolio company of Evolution Strategy Partners , which played a prominent role in acquiring LEED Electric."This acquisition is a testament to Amped Electric’s commitment to strategic growth and delivering best-in-class services," said Stenning Schueppert, Managing Partner of Evolution Strategy Partners. "Bringing LEED Electric under the Amped umbrella strengthens their presence in a key target market and positions them for continued success."With this expansion, Amped Electric is well-positioned to serve North Carolina’s growing electrical contracting needs while maintaining the high standards to which both companies are known.About Amped ElectricAmped Electric specializes in providing exceptional electrical services for residential and commercial clients in Greater Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Their team of licensed and highly skilled technicians is dedicated to delivering best-in-class solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each project of any scale. From simple repairs to complex installations, Amped is committed to ensuring safety, efficiency, and satisfaction with every assignment. With a combined 40 years of proven experience, Amped is well-positioned to illuminate with excellence. For more information, please visit www.ampedelectricllp.com About LEED ElectricLEED Electric, Inc. is dedicated to setting the standard for excellence in electrical contracting. With a mission to deliver outstanding workmanship and high-quality products, they stay at the forefront of industry advancements through continuous education and innovation. Since 1997, the management team has led the way in electrical services, building exceptional systems, and cultivating a skilled workforce capable of tackling projects of any scale. Their extensive experience enables us to deliver cost-competitive, timely solutions while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency. LEED Electric is committed to working collaboratively with our clients to meet their unique needs and looks forward to bringing expertise and reliability to every project. For more information, visit www.leed-electric.com About Evolution Strategy PartnersEvolution Strategy Partners is a differentiated private equity firm with a unique approach to conducting business: It considers its portfolio companies as true partners, not purely investments. Evolution values and respects the people they work with and believes its value-added involvement begins with diligence. They stay engaged and empower company leaders to accelerate the true potential of their businesses. Evolution’s primary focus is on entrepreneur-owned companies, but it remains flexible to explore other opportunities where their knowledge and interests are aligned. Evolution targets industrial and commercial service businesses with under $75 million in revenue and has invested $135 million into those sectors in the last four years alone. For more information, visit www.evolutionstrategy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.