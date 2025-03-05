Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,779 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Criminal No License

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B4001380

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: March 4, 2025, at approximately 1352 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Rt 4, West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Criminal No License

 

ACCUSED: Alyssa Hepburn

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/4/2025, at approximately 1352 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on Business Rt 4 in the Town of West Rutland. The operator was identified as Alyssa Hepburn.

Through investigation it was determined Hepburn was operating without a valid license and with a prior conviction within the previous two years.

Hepburn was issued a citation to appear at court on a later date for the above violation.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/14/2025 at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Criminal No License

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more