Rutland Barracks / Criminal No License

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4001380

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: March 4, 2025, at approximately 1352 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Rt 4, West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Criminal No License

ACCUSED: Alyssa Hepburn

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/4/2025, at approximately 1352 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on Business Rt 4 in the Town of West Rutland. The operator was identified as Alyssa Hepburn.

Through investigation it was determined Hepburn was operating without a valid license and with a prior conviction within the previous two years.

Hepburn was issued a citation to appear at court on a later date for the above violation.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/14/2025 at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.