Rutland Barracks / Criminal No License
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4001380
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: March 4, 2025, at approximately 1352 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Rt 4, West Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Criminal No License
ACCUSED: Alyssa Hepburn
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/4/2025, at approximately 1352 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on Business Rt 4 in the Town of West Rutland. The operator was identified as Alyssa Hepburn.
Through investigation it was determined Hepburn was operating without a valid license and with a prior conviction within the previous two years.
Hepburn was issued a citation to appear at court on a later date for the above violation.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/14/2025 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
