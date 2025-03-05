IAM optimises green flower beds at both ends of Rua do Campo

MACAU, March 5 - In order to continue to improve Macao’s public green landscape, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will reorganise and optimise the green flower beds at both ends of Rua do Campo in phases from 17 March to 15 April, during which the works site will be temporarily enclosed. Members of the public are advised to pay attention to the arrangements.

The plants in the green areas in Rua do Campo have been planted for many years. Being homogeneous in their species, the plants are gradually aging and declining. Therefore, IAM will reorganise the flower beds located at both ends of Rua do Campo, i.e. at the junction of Rua do Campo and Rua de Pedro Nolasco da Silva, and the section near Biblioteca do Pavilhão Octogonal. With “oasis in busy city” as the design theme, IAM selects appropriate plants, such as Golden Variegated Sweet Flag, Variegated Croton, Rain of Gold, Foxtail Fern, Bird-of-paradise and Pink Mussaenda, etc., factoring in the growth habits of plants and the traffic safety needs, and matches them with landscape gravel to create a landscape composition with multiple layers and colours that resembles an oasis in the city, enriching the seasonal plant landscape of the streets while taking account of traffic safety purpose.

In addition, quality plants will be properly collected and transplanted to nurseries for maintenance, and then transferred to other green belts for planting after they start to grow well. During the works period, works description boards and seals will be installed. IAM apologises for the inconvenience caused and reminds the public to pay attention to the temporary enclosure arrangements and follow on-site instructions. They can call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 for enquiries.