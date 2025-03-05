Naples Soccer Academy Welcomes Kathryn Elmore Thomson to Board of Directors

Kathryn Elmore Thomson Esq.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), a club-neutral 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida, is pleased to announce the addition of Kathryn Elmore Thomson to its Board of Directors.“Joining the NSA organization and being able to foster and develop inclusive and welcomingopportunities for female youth soccer players in Southwest Florida is a true honor and privilege,”said Thomson.“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Katie to the Board of NSA. I have known Ms. Thomson personally for several years and greatly admire her both professionally and personally. She exemplifies the principles of our organization and will lead key areas of NSA to advance our mission. In addition to board obligations, Ms.Thomson will serve as Trustee of Naples Soccer Academy and assume fiduciary oversight of our organization. The primary role of a Trustee is to ensure that all monies donated by our benefactors to our general fund are placed back on the field, ensuring that our athletes come first,” said Jason Gruner, Executive Director of Naples Soccer Academy.Thomson brings a wealth of legal, business, and community leadership experience to NSA’s Board. A practicing attorney and Practice Partner at Kelley Kronenberg , she specializes in first-party property matters and has extensive experience in legal research, negotiations, and public speaking. Additionally, she has spent the past 15 years managing her family farms under Page Properties, LLC, overseeing financial matters, land maintenance, and compliance with state and federal regulations. Thomson has also spent the past six years deeply engaged in her youngest daughter’s travel soccer experience, gaining firsthand insight into the role youth sports play in shaping young athletes. A Naples resident since 2018, Ms. Thomson has been actively involved in youth sports and education, previously serving on the School Advisory Council at her children’s school and participating as a PTO volunteer and room mom.“Having seen firsthand the impact youth sports has in developing confident and strong young women who go on to accomplish success in their secondary education and career opportunities, I believe strongly in the NSA mission,” said Thomson.Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated solely to theadvancement of female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. The academyprovides elite-level coaching led by collegiate and professional female athletes and fosters afemale-driven soccer ecosystem that prioritizes development, leadership, and opportunity.

