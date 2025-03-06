Freen Presents Innovative Sodium-Ion Home Energy Storage Solution

Freen Energy Storage

IDA-VIRU, ESTONIA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freen OÜ, a leader in renewable energy solutions, proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge Home Energy Storage solution—an advanced sodium-ion battery system. This innovative product is now available for order, providing homeowners with a sustainable and efficient energy storage solution.The Freen Home Energy Storage is designed to provide reliable power storage, seamlessly integrating with renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. At its core is a 10 kWh sodium-ion battery pack equipped with an integrated Battery Management System (BMS), ensuring consistent energy supply and independence, even during grid outages.Key Features of the 10 kWh Sodium-Ion Battery Pack:- Depth of Discharge: 90%- Rated Voltage: 48V- Operating Voltage Range: 40V to 60V- Maximum Charge/Discharge Rate: 210A- Charging Cycles: Over 4,000 cycles- Operating Temperature Range: -20℃ to 60℃- Dimensions: 415 x 700 x 263 mm- Weight: 78 kgFreen's sodium-ion batteries are engineered with sustainability in mind. The batteries are non-toxic, non-flammable, and highly stable, ensuring safety for residential use. They are designed to integrate seamlessly with a wide range of inverters from leading manufacturers."Our new Home Energy Storage System represents a significant advancement in sustainable energy solutions for homeowners," said Andrey Khimenkov, CEO of Freen. "By leveraging sodium-ion technology, we are providing a safer, more sustainable, and efficient alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries, empowering our customers to achieve greater energy independence."The Freen Home Energy Storage System is designed to work seamlessly with Freen's signature small wind turbines, creating a powerful and efficient renewable energy solution. By combining wind power with battery storage, homeowners can achieve greater energy security, even in areas with fluctuating solar generation. This hybrid approach ensures a stable, continuous power supply, reducing dependence on traditional grid electricity."Pairing our turbines with our new Home Energy Storage System creates an unmatched renewable energy solution for homeowners," added Khimenkov. "With wind energy complementing battery storage, our customers can maximize self-sufficiency and make the most of their renewable power sources."Freen's commitment to innovation extends beyond energy storage. The company is renowned for its Darrieus-type vertical small wind turbines , featuring innovative soft blade designs with near-frictionless architecture, low noise emissions, and best-in-class performance.The introduction of the Home Energy Storage System aligns with Freen's mission to make renewable energy accessible and affordable to consumers worldwide, including those in remote locations without regular or reliable power supplies. The company's state-of-the-art production facility in Estonia is capable of producing over 4,000 small wind turbines per year, ensuring the capacity to meet growing demand for renewable energy solutions.For more information about Freen's Home Energy Storage System and other renewable energy solutions, please visit https://freen.com About FREEN OÜFREEN OÜ is Estonian pioneering company in the wind energy industry, specializing in the design and manufacturing of small wind turbines and energy storage solutions. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and accessibility, Freen is committed to empowering individuals and businesses to harness the power of renewable energy, contributing to a greener future for all.

