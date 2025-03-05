DUBAI EXCLUSIVE: EXANTE Horizon to Gather Top Financial Experts to Take Stock of the First 100 Days of Trumponomics 2.0

Join EXANTE in Dubai on 8 April

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and shifting financial markets, global fintech leader EXANTE is set to host one of its flagship Horizon events at the Palace Downtown in Dubai on 8 April 2025. Following its recent expansion in the region, EXANTE brings together world-class economic experts to explore “Shifting Horizons: The Middle East in the Age of Trumponomics 2.0.”Moderated by EXANTE’s Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Renée Friedman, this exclusive event will delve into the economic impact of US President Trump’s second term on global financial markets, with a particular focus on the Middle East’s evolving role in trade, energy, and investment flows.Confirmed panellists include:Serena Sebastiani – Director of Financial Services Advisory & Virtual Assets Consulting Lead, PwC Middle EastDeepak Mehra – Chief Economist, Commercial Bank of DubaiZeina Rizk – Co-Head of Fixed Income, Amwal Capital Partners (MENA specialist)The investor forum is designed for institutional investors, market strategists, and financial thought leaders seeking to decode the latest policy shifts, market trends, and investment opportunities in an era of heightened economic complexity.With the Middle East playing a pivotal role in global financial markets, this event offers a rare opportunity to gain cutting-edge insights, connect with influential industry figures, and position for the next wave of market movements.The event will be conducted in English and will conclude with an exclusive networking reception.For further information and registration to this exclusive event, subject to limited availability, please visit: https://horizon.exante.eu/events/dubai2025/ For media passes and interviews, please contact: Julia Chapman jch@exante.euAbout EXANTEEXANTE is a leading global fintech providing multi-asset trading and investment solutions to professional investors, institutions, and financial firms worldwide. With a focus on innovation and access to 50+ global financial markets, EXANTE is at the forefront of delivering advanced trading technology and market insights. The brand operates in Dubai from EXT Ltd, a European-based investment firm based in Cyprus and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC).For more information about EXANTE and its services, please visit exante.eu or visit our new office at EXT Ltd (DIFC Representative Office), Unit GV-00-10-07-BC-08, Level 7, Gate Village Building 10, Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates.

