Manferdini Group Showcases Sustainability Commitment at Dubai International Boat Show 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manferdini Group, a luxury yacht insurance broker founded in 2024, continued its commitment to sustainability and personalized service at the Dubai International Boat Show 2025.Sabrina Manferdini, co- founder and chairman of the group, shared her thoughts on the importance of the event: "The Dubai Boat Show is an invaluable platform for us to connect with potential clients and industry leaders. Our goal is to showcase how our tailored insurance solutions not only protect luxury yachts but also support global environmental initiatives."Redefining Yacht Insurance with Sustainability at Its CoreWhat sets the Manferdini Group apart is its dedication to combining:- a dedicated butler for each customer to follow up needs with Manferdini Group services,- an environmental responsibility of 40% of our commission. Insurance policies contribute directly to sustainability initiatives, enabling customers to play a part in protecting the planet."We offer more than just insurance-we provide our clients with the opportunity to be part of something greater," said Sabrina Manferdini. “Our customers are lovers of nature, of our oceans and this beautiful wealth. They care about preserving our planet. By choosing us, to ensure their superyacht, they make a significant contribution every year.”The Manferdini Group’s initiatives focus on :• Reducing pollution• Promoting carbon credit initiatives• Supporting high-impact environmental innovations" We want to create real, lasting change," noted Ménoubia Ben Trad, co-founder and CEO. "Through our insurance contract, we will fund national and international projects that contribute to both environmental sustainability and human development every year."To maximize its impact, the company allocate 40% of its commissions to environmental and social projects, prioritizing carbon reduction, ocean conservation, biodiversity preservation, and community support. Manferdini issue two annual calls for projects, with a committee of experts selecting initiatives based on impact, feasibility, and strategic alignment.In 2025-designated ‘The Year of the Oceans’-Manferdini Group will focus on marine biodiversity protection, ecosystem restoration, and blue carbon conservation in France.Beyond funding, Manferdini Group will foster collaboration and knowledge sharing through:• General Assemblies & a Steering Committee to assess progress and refine strategic priorities• Conferences & workshops engaging environmental experts, policymakers, and researchers• Educational initiatives focused on sustainability, low-carbon solutions, and social inclusionFor the moment, the actions are being carried out by the parent company. Building on this commitment, Manferdini Group is preparing to launch its own corporate foundation.A Luxury Experience with a Personal TouchUnlike larger corporations, Manferdini Group offers an unparalleled personalized experience. Each client is assigned a dedicated ‘Manferdini Group Butler’, ensuring exceptional, tailored service."When a client joins us, they become part of our family. Our personalized approach ensures their needs are met with the highest level of care and attention," added Sabrina Manferdini.Sabrina Manferdini and Ménoubia Ben Trad’s vision is clear:"We built this company on the belief that true growth isn’t just about profits; it’s about making a real difference-for both the planet and humanity. Every client who chooses to work with us contributes to this mission."As Manferdini Group continues to expand, it invites yacht owners from every continent and industry partners to join its mission for a more sustainable future.For more information on Manferdini Group’s insurance solutions and environmental initiatives, visit https://manferdinigroup.com/

