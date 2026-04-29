Keolis MHI Marks World Day for Safety and Health at Work with Annual 'Way Day' Initiative

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keolis MHI, the leading transportation company, has joined the global community in celebrating the World Day for Safety and Health at Work. Marked annually on April 28, the occasion was commemorated by the organization through its annual "Way Day" event, a comprehensive health, safety, and security program held as part of its signature "Way" approach.The initiative served as a powerful demonstration of Keolis MHI’s commitment to its Zero Harm Policy, which plays a crucial role in the success of its operations and service to the community. By prioritizing the health, safety, and security of its employees, Keolis MHI promotes a culture of trust and care, ensuring the delivery of reliable and sustainable public services. This commitment directly aligns with the UAE’s national aspirations, including the "We the UAE 2031" vision.The day’s activities commenced with a hybrid webinar involving global Keolis subsidiaries, focusing on shared responsibility and the "Zero Harm" philosophy. Vikas Sardana, Managing Director of Keolis MHI, emphasized that the company’s success is built on a foundation of vigilance and a passenger-centric approach."Safety is not just a priority for us; it’s a core value that drives everything we do", said Vikas Sardana. Our annual ‘Way Day’ and ongoing safety programs reflect a proactive approach to ensuring the well-being of our passengers and workforce. By combining human engagement with technological innovation, we aim to set the highest standards in safety.”Addressing the evolving landscape of urban transit, the event featured sessions dedicated to the integration of physical and digital security. Discussions focused on the importance of building robust security frameworks that evolve with metropolitan growth, moving toward proactive monitoring and enhanced collaboration with stakeholders to ensure a consistently secure environment for all.Complementing the knowledge sessions, the QHSE Department hosted a live demonstration by ARASCA on the use of Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices.In a dedicated effort to prioritize employee wellbeing, the 'Way Day' activities featured comprehensive on-site health screenings and medical consultations. These sessions included blood pressure monitoring, Vitamin D and blood sugar testing, and BMI evaluations, alongside critical lipid profile checks such as total cholesterol and triglyceride levels.As Keolis Way for Health, Safety & Security Day 2026 was celebrated, Keolis MHI reaffirmed its long-term commitment to protecting lives, preventing incidents, and shaping the future of rail safety across the region. For Keolis MHI, safety is not a destination, it’s a journey of continuous improvement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.