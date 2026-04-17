Public Transport at the Heart of Tomorrow’s Cities

Marking the Inaugural World Public Transport Day on 17 April 2026: A Keolis Vision for Smart, Human-Centered Mobility

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 17 April 2026, the world marks a defining moment: the first-ever World Public Transport Day. Initiated by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), this day is more than a symbolic entry on the calendar. It is a global recognition that the way we move shapes the way we live, work, and thrive.As a global leader in shared mobility, Keolis Group embraces the spirit of "One Day. Millions of Journeys" to celebrate the vital role public transport plays in our daily lives. Operating across four continents, our expertise spans a diverse spectrum of modes, from cutting-edge automated metros, tramways and trains to essential sea shuttles, autonomous vehicles and healthcare transport. This extensive international footprint provides us with a unique vantage point: we see public transport as the true backbone of the sustainable city, where success is driven by a "Think Global, Act Local" philosophy.At a time when urban populations are expanding at an unprecedented pace, mobility is no longer just about transit; it is about enabling economic opportunity and social equity. Youenn Dupuis, CEO Middle East and Eastern Asia at Keolis, notes:"The inaugural World Public Transport Day highlights our collective responsibility to design mobility that serves people first. At Keolis, our international expertise allows us to take the best innovations from around the world and tailor them to the specific needs of the communities we serve. Our goal is to make every journey a seamless, human-centered experience."Innovation with PurposeInnovation is the engine of our global operations. By leveraging data-driven platforms and smart mobility solutions across our networks worldwide, we enable real-time decision-making that improves reliability and enhances the passenger experience. However, at Keolis, innovation is never for its own sake. It is purposeful, designed to make journeys simpler, safer, and more accessible for everyone, from daily commuters to international visitors.Equally critical is our commitment to the planet. By encouraging a shift away from private vehicles toward shared, green mobility, we are tackling the defining challenge of our time: climate change. Every shared journey on a Keolis-operated network is a tangible step toward reducing carbon footprints and improving urban air quality."Public transport is the most powerful tool we have to build the resilient, sustainable cities of tomorrow. As we mark the first World Public Transport Day, we reaffirm our commitment to leading the transition toward greener mobility. Every shared journey is a collective step toward reducing our environmental footprint and enhancing the livability of our urban spaces." added Youenn Dupuis, CEO Middle East and Eastern Asia at Keolis.The Human Element Behind the NetworkWhile we pride ourselves on technological excellence, the heart of Keolis is our people. Behind every successful journey lies the expertise of thousands of professionals, drivers, engineers, technicians, and customer service teams, who ensure safety and efficiency around the clock. Their dedication is the invisible force that keeps the world’s most dynamic cities moving.In the Middle East and beyond, our evolution reflects a broader commitment to building livable, resilient cities. This requires deep collaboration between public authorities and private operators, fueled by a shared passion for excellence.The first World Public Transport Day is both a celebration and a call to action. It challenges us to rethink how we move and to recognize mobility as the foundation of our collective future. Investing in public transport is an investment in stronger communities and more resilient economies.As the world continues to urbanize, Keolis remains dedicated to shaping that growth, not just by moving people, but by improving the quality of life for millions, one journey at a time.

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