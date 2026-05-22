Keolis MHI Celebrates International Day of Families with Special 'Work-Family Balance' Wellbeing Webinar

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of the International Day of Families and in direct support of the nation’s 2026 'Year of Family' initiative, Keolis MHI, the leading rail management and operations company, today hosted a specialized corporate wellbeing webinar focused on Work-Family Balance organized by its Human Resources department.This strategic initiative represents the latest achievement in Keolis MHI's comprehensive employee engagement roadmap, which has aggressively expanded over the past 12 months to offer holistic personal and professional support. Through this range of health, wellness, and HR care initiatives, the company continues to promote healthy work-life integration for its diverse workforce of more than 40 nationalities.The webinar, delivered in collaboration with UniCare Medical Centre, aimed to promote family cohesion, emotional wellbeing, and healthier work–life integration among employees. Conducted by Dr. Shital Vaidya, the session addressed practical and relevant topics including stress management, parenting and caregiving responsibilities, and maintaining mental wellbeing while balancing professional and personal commitments.“The International Day of Families reminds us that our people are at their best professionally when they are supported personally. By listening to our employee feedback and addressing work-life integration head-on, we are not just launching a seminar; we are actively cultivating a sustainable, empathetic, and high-performing workplace culture.”Shalini Taneja, Deputy Director - Human Resources at Keolis MHIThese efforts are closely aligned with employee feedback and organizational priorities. According to Keolis MHI’s 2025 Annual Employee Engagement Survey, work-life balance emerged as a significant area of focus, with the statement “I have a good work/life balance” receiving a score of 6.7/10 under the Quality of Life at Work category.Over the past year, Keolis MHI has aggressively expanded its wellness ecosystem. Key initiatives delivered included:• Mental Wellness Kick-Off Webinar attended by more than 50 employees.• Heart Health Awareness Webinar attracting over 75 participants.• Year of the Family Onsite Wellbeing Checks involving more than 121 employees.• People Day Wellbeing Event attended by over 63 employees.• Health, Safety & Security Day health screenings and consultations engaging more than 103 employees.The company has also implemented a series of ongoing support initiatives including welfare checks and HR care measures during operational disruptions and regional events, alongside health-focused campaigns and awareness programs such as flu vaccination drives, ergonomics and healthy lifestyle webinars, cancer awareness initiatives, and family and community engagement activities aligned with the UAE’s Year of Family vision.By continuously investing in employee wellbeing, mental health awareness, and family-focused initiatives, Keolis MHI continues to strengthen its workplace culture while supporting Dubai and the UAE’s broader vision of building healthier, more resilient, and socially connected communities.

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