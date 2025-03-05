Osner’s FC Welcomes Christian Turizo as Head Coach for Inaugural NPSL & UPSL Season

Christian Turizo Christian Turizo Osner's FC: The New York City Lions is dedicated to uniting the community through passion, culture, and the beautiful game." The Osner’s FC logo symbolizes strength, unity, resilience, and the spirit of Brooklyn, reflecting the club’s mission to inspire through soccer and community engagement. Osner's FC Academy

Osner’s FC proudly announces the appointment of Christian Turizo as the club’s new Head Coach.

My mission is to establish a winning culture from day one, instill discipline, and create an environment where players grow into not only elite athletes but leaders on and off the field.” — Head Coach Christian Turizo

BROOKLYN, QUEENS, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osner’s FC proudly announces the appointment of Christian Turizo as the club’s new Head Coach. A decorated professional player and an esteemed coach, Turizo brings an extensive background in soccer excellence, both on the field and from the sidelines. As Osner’s FC embarks on its inaugural season in the NPSL and UPSL Division 1, the club is entrusting Turizo with its vision of building a competitive, disciplined, and winning team that will set a new standard for soccer in New York City.An Illustrious Playing CareerChristian Turizo’s journey in soccer is nothing short of remarkable. A NJCAA Division 3 All-Region First Team selection, he was NJCAA Division 3 All-National Assist Leader (2006) and NJCAA Division 3 National Top Scorer (2006). His excellence on the field earned him numerous accolades, including being a three-time State Cup Champion and a four-time USL Pro Player of the Week in 2011.His professional career spanned 15 years, during which he played at the highest levels, including stints with Barcelona Atlético (LDF Banco Popular, Dominican Republic), Brooklyn Italians (NPSL), FC New York (USL Pro, Second Division), Puerto Rico United, Carolina Giants, and Columbus Crew Reserve. Turizo was also honored as the Best Winger in the Dominican Republic’s Division 1, further cementing his legacy as an elite player. His experience across various leagues and countries has shaped his deep understanding of the game, making him a formidable leader on the sidelines.A Proven Coaching LeaderFollowing his playing career, Turizo transitioned seamlessly into coaching, where he has proven to be an exceptional mentor and strategist. Since 2009, he has dedicated himself to player development, beginning with Kosmos FC U9 (2009-2011) and continuing with positions at Eleftheria Pancyprian U14 (2017-2018), Westchester Futsal (2018-2019), and New York Contour United U23.Turizo’s ability to build championship-winning teams was further demonstrated as he led New Amsterdam FC and NY Braveheart of Nissan Nation to back-to-back to season championships (Spring & Fall 2021, Spring 2022). His most recent success came as the Head Coach of NY Renegades, where he guided the team to consecutive UPSL Premier Division Conference Championships from 2023 to 2024, proving his ability to establish winning cultures wherever he goes.The Vision for Osner’s FCTaking charge of Osner’s FC’s first-ever NPSL and UPSL Division 1 season, Turizo is committed to building a club that thrives on discipline, tactical intelligence, and player development. He is particularly eager to oversee the Osner’s FC Academy, ensuring a seamless development pipeline from youth teams to the senior squad.“I am honored to take on this role at Osner’s FC,” said Turizo. “This is not just a club—it’s a movement. My mission is to establish a winning culture from day one, instill discipline, and create an environment where players grow into not only elite athletes but leaders on and off the field. Osner’s FC is about building a legacy, and I am here to lead this team to great success.”Turizo emphasized that Osner’s FC will be a club that competes with intensity, demands excellence, and fosters a deep commitment to development. “We are not here just to play; we are here to win. We are here to dominate. We are here to shape the future of soccer in New York City and beyond.”A Statement from Osner’s FC President J. Ronald NazaireOsner’s FC President and General Manager, J. Ronald Nazaire, expressed his excitement about bringing Turizo on board:“This is a momentous day for Osner’s FC. Christian Turizo is more than just a coach, he is a visionary leader. His track record speaks for itself, his passion, experience, and commitment to excellence make him the perfect person to lead this club. Our belief in him is absolute. We know that with him at the helm, Osner’s FC will not only compete at the highest level but set a new benchmark for success in NPSL and UPSL.”Nazaire also emphasized Turizo’s role in shaping the club’s long-term vision:“Osner’s FC is about creating something bigger than soccer. It’s about uniting the community, developing young talent, fostering a culture of resilience and excellence. Christian embodies all of this. He is not just here to coach; he is here to build a dynasty. The future of Osner’s FC is incredibly bright, and I cannot wait to see what we accomplish under his leadership.”Preparing for a Historic SeasonAs Osner’s FC enters its first ever NPSL and UPSL Division 1 campaign, Turizo and his staff are already hard at work. His focus is on assembling a team that embodies the club’s values, passion, discipline, teamwork, and determination.Training sessions will emphasize high press attacking football, structured defensive play, and building a squad with a mentality to win every game. Turizo will also work closely with youth academy players, ensuring a clear pathway from youth development to first team success.“This team will be built on work ethic, hunger, and a commitment to excellence. Our goal is clear: win trophies, create history, and establish Osner’s FC as a powerhouse in American soccer,” Turizo added. “The journey starts now.”Join Osner’s FC on This Exciting JourneyAs Osner’s FC embarks on this new chapter, fans, partners, and the community are invited to be part of the movement. The team is gearing up for a groundbreaking inaugural season, and with Turizo at the helm, the club is poised for an exciting and competitive campaign.Stay updated with Osner’s FC’s journey, match schedules, and latest news by following the club on social media:• Instagram: @osnersfc• YouTube: Osner’s FC• Facebook: Osner’s FC• Twitter/X: @osnersfcAbout Osner’s FCOsner’s FC is New York City’s only NPSL soccer club, committed to uniting the community through soccer, developing elite talent, and competing at the highest levels. As the only NPSL team in New York City, Osner’s FC is dedicated to creating a lasting legacy and inspiring future generations.Established in 2015, OSNER'S FC embodies strength, passion, resilience and dedication to the game. Our emblem proudly features a lion, symbolizing power, and a soccer ball, representing the sport we love. This crest reflects our unwavering competitive spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence. known as " The Lions of New York City ," we live by our motto:🚀 "Respect All, Fear None!"

