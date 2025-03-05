Pre-registration for the Strategic Card Game KAI: Battle of Three Kingdoms Now Open on App Store and Google Play

Game Title: KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN - Battle of Three KingdomsGenre: Strategic Card GameDeveloper: double jump.tokyoPlatforms: PC, Android, iOSSupported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional ChineseOfficial site: https://lp.battle-of-three-kingdoms.games/ Official X: https://x.com/b3k_games Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@B3K-db5wv Official Discord: https://discord.gg/pAbVaKEd89 About double jump.tokyoFounded in 2018, double jump.tokyo is Japan's leading Web3 solutions and blockchain game development company. With successful titles like "My Crypto Heroes" and "Brave Frontier Heroes," the company specializes in integrating blockchain technologies into gaming and enterprise solutions. Backed by Circle, SBI Group, Sony Group, and other major global investors, double jump.tokyo has established strategic partnerships with gaming leaders such as SEGA, Square-Enix, Bandai-Namco, and Ubisoft. The company continues to transform the global gaming landscape through innovative Web3 solutions and blockchain technology. TOKYO, JAPAN, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- double jump.tokyo Inc. announced today that pre-registration is officially open for its highly anticipated strategic card battle game, "KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN - Battle of Three Kingdoms" ("KAI Battle of Three Kingdoms") on the App Store and Google Play.Pre-registration Available NowPre-registration for KAI: Battle of Three Kingdoms is live on the App Store and Google Play. The game is scheduled to launch on March 25, 2025, for PC, Android, and iOS, with support for Japanese, English, and Traditional Chinese.App Store/Google Play： https://app.adjust.com/1mptql51 Promotional Video： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXUBp3maidg One Million Pre-registrations Milestone AchievedThe game has exceeded one million pre-registrations. As a pre-registration bonus, all players who start the game will receive the following warrior cards to use in battles: "SR Liu Bei," "SR Sun Jian," and "SR Cao Cao."Litepaper and Play Guide Now AvailableWe've released comprehensive documentation for players:Litepaper: Detailing the vision and design philosophy behind KAI: Battle of Three Kingdoms: https://info.kai-sangokushi-taisen.games/en/litepaper Play Guide: Explaining gameplay mechanics and strategies: https://info.kai-sangokushi-taisen.games/en/post/playguide About "KAI Battle of Three Kingdoms"Developed under license from SEGA, "KAI Battle of Three Kingdoms" reimagines the classic "Sangokushi Taisen" arcade experience with innovative blockchain technology. The game features beloved warlords from the original series, alongside new characters designed specifically for this release.

KAI Battle of Three Kingdoms MOVIE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.