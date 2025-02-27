double jump.tokyo Partners with iAgent to Pioneer AI-Powered Web3 Gaming

TOKYO , JAPAN, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- double jump.tokyo Inc., Japan's leading Web3 gaming developer, today announced a strategic partnership with iAgent, an innovative Visual Learning Model platform that enables players to train AI agents and create blockchain-based digital assets.The partnership combines double jump.tokyo's established Web3 gaming expertise with iAgent's breakthrough AI technology, positioning both companies at the forefront of gaming innovation. Through this collaboration, double jump.tokyo will spearhead AI agent adoption in the Japanese gaming sector, while iAgent will expand its community presence in the region.iAgent's Visual Learning Model technology enables players to train AI agents through gameplay footage, leveraging decentralized computing to transform gaming data into blockchain-verified digital assets. This creates unprecedented opportunities for player engagement and digital ownership."Our collaboration with iAgent unlocks exciting new possibilities for gameplay experiences and blockchain-based asset creation," said Tomi Brooks, Executive Officer and Head of Business Development at double jump.tokyo. "We're eager to integrate AI capabilities into more gaming ecosystems and support the Japanese gaming industry in embracing Web3 and AI technologies."Jamie Batzorig, CEO at iAgent Protocol, added: "We are thrilled to join forces with double jump.tokyo, a company that has proven to be a leader in the Web3 and blockchain gaming space. Their expertise in the gaming industry and forward-thinking approach align perfectly with iAgent's vision of empowering players with AI and new decentralized digital assets."double jump.tokyo brings extensive experience in Web3 gaming through its core contribution to the Oasys gaming chain, development of Web3 gaming tools like Oasys Passport and Verseport, and partnerships with gaming giants including SEGA, Square-Enix, Bandai-Namco, and Ubisoft. The company is also preparing for the upcoming release of KAI Battle of Three Kingdoms, a Web3 version of SEGA's Sangokushi Taisen.About iAgent ProtocoliAgent’s Visual Learning Model empowers gamers to train their own AI agents using gameplay footage. By utilizing decentralized compute networks (DePIN), iAgent transforms this gameplay data into unique digital assets on the blockchain. This innovation introduces a new asset class within gaming, enhancing both player experience and asset ownership in the decentralized economy.About double jump.tokyoFounded in 2018, double jump.tokyo is Japan's leading Web3 solutions and blockchain game development company. With successful titles like "My Crypto Heroes" and "Brave Frontier Heroes," the company specializes in integrating blockchain technologies into gaming and enterprise solutions. Backed by Circle, SBI Group, Sony Group, and other major global investors, double jump.tokyo has established strategic partnerships with gaming leaders such as SEGA, Square-Enix, Bandai-Namco, and Ubisoft. The company continues to transform the global gaming landscape through innovative Web3 solutions and blockchain technology.

