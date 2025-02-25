'KAI Battle of Three Kingdoms' Launches March 25, 2025— Pre-Registration Now Open

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- double jump.tokyo Inc. ("double jump.tokyo") today announced the official launch of its highly anticipated army card battle game, "KAI Sangokushi Taisen - Battle of Three Kingdoms," on March 25, 2025, for PC, Android, and iOS.Embark on Epic Battles in the Three Kingdoms:"KAI Battle of Three Kingdoms" brings the legendary era to life with stunning visuals and strategic gameplay. Players will explore a vast Chinese map, recruit iconic warlords, and command their armies in thrilling automatic battles. The game will launch with support for Japanese, English, and Traditional Chinese.Extensive Map: Explore the vast landscape of the Three Kingdoms and forge your destiny.Strategic Gameplay: Deploy legendary warlords and witness epic battles unfold.Battle Victory Screen: Top performing general highlighted!Pre-Registration Bonuses: Secure the powerful "SR Liu Bei," "SR Sun Jian," and "SR Cao Cao" general cards by pre-registering today!About "KAI Battle of Three Kingdoms":Developed under license from SEGA, "KAI Battle of Three Kingdoms" reimagines the classic "Sangokushi Taisen" arcade experience with innovative blockchain technology. The game features beloved warlords from the original series, alongside new characters designed specifically for this release.Game OverviewGame Title: KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN - Battle of Three KingdomsGenre: Strategic Card GameDeveloper: double jump.tokyoPlatforms: PC, Android, iOSSupported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional ChineseRelease Date: March 25, 2025 (tentative)Official Website: https://lp.battle-of-three-kingdoms.games/ Official X (Twitter): https://x.com/b3k_games Official Discord: https://discord.gg/pAbVaKEd89 About double jump.tokyoFounded in 2018, double jump.tokyo is Japan's leading Web3 solutions and blockchain game development company. With successful titles like "My Crypto Heroes" and "Brave Frontier Heroes," the company specializes in integrating blockchain technologies into gaming and enterprise solutions. Backed by Circle, SBI Group, Sony Group, and other major global investors, double jump.tokyo has established strategic partnerships with gaming leaders such as SEGA, Square-Enix, Bandai-Namco, and Ubisoft. The company continues to transform the global gaming landscape through innovative Web3 solutions and blockchain technology.

