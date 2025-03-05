Uzbekistan’s Tech Landscape: A New Frontier for Outsourcing

Uzbekistan NEW IT HUB Welcoming speech from the Minister Shermatov CEO of IT Park - Abdulakhad Kuchkarov OOC Uzbekistan 2025 Ahmed Aboulezz, Advisor to the CEO of IT Park Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uzbekistan is steadily establishing itself as a key player in the global IT outsourcing market. In recent years, the country has developed a strong digital ecosystem, with ICT exports exceeding $900M and a talent pool of 21 million multilingual skilled professionals. Ranked among the top 10 safest countries, Uzbekistan offers a stable environment for business. Government initiatives, including “Enterprise Uzbekistan” International Center for Digital Technologies, Zero Risk, and Softlanding, provide international companies with attractive conditions for entering and operating in the market.What’s Behind Uzbekistan’s Rise as a New Global Tech Hub?Uzbekistan’s rapid transformation into a major IT and outsourcing destination is no coincidence—it is the result of deliberate and sustained efforts to build a thriving digital economy. Several key factors contribute to this rise.First, the country has heavily invested in IT education and workforce development. With over 80 universities focused on IT, Uzbekistan is ensuring a steady pipeline of highly skilled professionals. Each year, approximately 125,000 university graduates enter the job market, well-trained in programming, software development, and emerging technologies. Many of them are also fluent in multiple foreign languages, including English (5 million speakers), German (225,000), Korean (over 106,000), and others."Uzbekistan is on its way to becoming one of the hubs, one of the focal points for IT outsourcing services in the world. The talent pool here is highly competitive—young professionals speak multiple languages, are well-trained, and eager to work. The government has made significant efforts to create favorable conditions for foreign companies, offering fiscal advantages and a streamlined administrative process. If I had to build an IT team today, I would definitely consider Uzbekistan." — Joanna Golas, Chairperson of the French Chamber of Trade and Industry in Uzbekistan.Second, Uzbekistan's strategic location bridges Europe and Asia, making it a prime destination for businesses looking to expand their global reach. Its cost-effectiveness, combined with political and economic stability, makes it an attractive alternative to traditional outsourcing hubs facing rising expenses and geopolitical challenges.Third, the government has implemented business-friendly policies that reduce barriers for foreign investors, including tax incentives, streamlined business registration, and initiatives like IT Visa and Softlanding, creating a welcoming environment for international tech companies. Moreover, its strong commitment to digital transformation, led by the President, has been a driving force in fostering an ecosystem where startups, tech firms, and multinational corporations can thrive.“When we started in 2017, there were fewer than ten IT companies in Uzbekistan. Back then, many people had to look up ‘What is Uzbekistan?’ just to get a sense of our country. Today, that question is no longer necessary. In just a few years, we have transformed into a thriving IT hub, where global businesses, investors, and top talent come together to drive innovation. This is the realization of our President’s vision—a future where Uzbekistan stands as a leader in the digital economy.Now, we are taking yet another bold step with the launch of Enterprise Uzbekistan, an initiative designed to create even greater opportunities for businesses and further cement our position as an IT powerhouse.” – said Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan.As traditional outsourcing destinations face increasing costs and uncertainties, Uzbekistan presents a competitive alternative with affordable talent and a supportive regulatory framework. This potential was on full display at the Offshore Outsourcing Conference 2025.Insights from the Offshore Outsourcing Conference 2025Held in Tashkent by IT Park Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Digital Technologies, the event brought together over 280 executives from 250 companies. The conference served as a platform for global industry leaders to explore Uzbekistan’s capabilities, discuss key trends, and connect with policymakers shaping the country’s digital future.“If we look at Uzbekistan today, it ranks among the top three countries in financial attractiveness for business and among the top ten safest places to live globally. Since 2017, with the support of the government and the president, numerous reforms have driven significant progress.” – emphasized Ahmed Aboulezz, Advisor to the CEO of IT Park Uzbekistan, on the rapid growth of the country's IT sector."Uzbekistan has everything needed not just to compete but to excel in IT outsourcing. The country boasts a highly talented and eager workforce, strong STEM education, and an advanced IT infrastructure comparable to Western Europe. The country offers a unique mix of stability, innovation, and economic advantages that make it a highly competitive outsourcing destination." – Roberto Paschetta, Netskope.Following the event, more than 10 companies have decided to take the next step toward establishing offices in Uzbekistan. They are currently evaluating local talent and office space options. 2 companies—Germany's Midas Group, an international software development company, and Romania's TRON Enterprise Solution, specializing in IT services—already submitted applications to open offices in Uzbekistan during the event itself.As a result, at least 1,000 new jobs are expected to be created, and exports are projected to increase by $10 million.Global Companies Already Investing in UzbekistanSeveral international firms have already recognized Uzbekistan’s potential. EPAM Systems, which initially hired five JAVA specialists, has expanded its local team to 600 developers, many of whom work remotely. Dyninno Group is utilizing Uzbek IT expertise to develop fintech and travel technology solutions. Lavoro Tech is not only hiring but also investing in training programs to enhance workforce capabilities.Sergio Basto, Managing Director at Lavoro Tech, further emphasized that Uzbekistan is not just producing talent but also retaining and refining it to meet global standards:“Nothing happens without people—everything is created by them. Dreams, companies, strategies. Companies don’t build people; people build companies.Together with IT Park, we have the structure and infrastructure not only to attract talent but to retain, motivate, and empower people to move forward every day, turn the impossible into reality, and keep dreaming about the future,” – highlighted Sergio.Uzbekistan’s innovation ecosystem is on the rise, fueled by $150 million in venture capital and a new generation of entrepreneurs building world-class tech companies. Startups born here aren’t just thriving locally—they’re making waves on the international stage.Take FOM Group, for example. They’re revolutionizing the pharmaceutical industry with a digital platform that connects over 7,000 pharmacies to more than three million customers. With $7 million in funding, they’re bringing pharma into the digital age, and their expansion into the $50 billion MENA market is already underway—400 pharmacies in Dubai are using their tech.Then there’s Hupo, an AI-powered leadership coaching platform founded by an Uzbek entrepreneur. Backed by Meta, January Capital, and Strong Ventures with a fresh $4 million investment, Hupo is scaling across Asia, helping managers at companies like Grab, KPMG, and Sephora lead smarter and faster.Uzbekistan has also produced serial entrepreneurs who’ve built and sold companies across London, Dubai, and Tashkent. One of them launched UzReport, the country’s biggest business media outlet, UzJobs, the leading job platform, and Zip24, a logistics SaaS startup that raised $1.2 million. His Dubai-based startup Wing.ae was acquired by Amazon through Souq.com in 2018. And his latest venture, kpi.com, is an AI-powered business automation platform that has trained over 700 developers and built multimillion-dollar IT solutions used worldwide.With strong backing from investors and the government, Uzbekistan’s startups aren’t just growing—they’re going global.What This Means for BusinessesUzbekistan’s combination of cost efficiency, government-backed incentives, and a growing tech workforce makes it an increasingly attractive destination for IT outsourcing. As more companies explore opportunities in the region, Uzbekistan is positioning itself as a strong alternative for businesses looking to scale their operations efficiently.Zero Risk: A Safe and Stable Business EnvironmentFor international companies seeking a secure, low-risk expansion, IT Park Uzbekistan’s Zero Risk program is a game-changer. This initiative removes barriers to entry by providing tax breaks, regulatory support, and fast-tracked business registration. Companies receive up to 12 months of free office space outside Tashkent and cutting-edge equipment, alongside financial incentives—including up to 15% salary reimbursement for local employees, 50% coverage of hiring costs, and 50% funding for employee training. The program ensures that investors and tech firms can scale quickly and efficiently in a thriving digital economy.IT-Visa: Seamless Relocation for Founders and Global TalentThe IT-Visa program makes it easy for tech entrepreneurs, company founders, and skilled IT professionals to relocate and build their businesses in the country. With simplified residency and work permit procedures, long-term visa options, and government-backed support, Uzbekistan is positioning itself as the next global hub for tech talent and innovation.Softlanding: Your Gateway to Success in UzbekistanSoftlanding is designed for global IT companies looking to seamlessly integrate into Uzbekistan’s tech ecosystem. From business registration and legal assistance to networking opportunities and access to IT Park’s resources, this program ensures a smooth transition, making Uzbekistan an attractive destination for startups, scale-ups, and tech giants alike.One Stop Shop: Full-Service Support for IT BusinessesThe One Stop Shop service provides IT Park members with a dedicated, all-in-one platform for handling legal, tax, licensing, and work visa matters. By eliminating bureaucratic hurdles, Uzbekistan enables companies to focus on what matters most—growth, innovation, and global impact.Enterprise UzbekistanEnterprise Uzbekistan is being created as a special regime zone until the end of this century. It aims to offer an array of benefits for businesses looking to invest in digital technologies and related industries. With experience of EY experts, the center promises to create a unique environment where progressive regulatory frameworks, enhanced intellectual property protection, and seamless access to international financial systems combine to foster innovation and growth.For companies considering new outsourcing locations, Uzbekistan offers a market with solid infrastructure, skilled professionals, and a commitment to digital development. To explore more, visit official website: https://outsource.gov.uz

