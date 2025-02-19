UTC in Dubai

Uzbekistan Tech Conference in Dubai: Uzbekistan Strengthens Its Position on the Global Technological Landscape

TASHKENT, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uzbekistan Tech Conference in Dubai: Uzbekistan Strengthens Its Position on the Global Technological LandscapeOn February 13, 2025, the Uzbekistan Tech Conference was held in Dubai, organized by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan and IT Park Uzbekistan.The event brought together prominent technology companies, investors, and representatives of venture capital funds, all expressing a keen interest in establishing collaborative ties with Uzbekistan. The conference attracted over 130 participants representing 82 companies from across the United Arab Emirates.Investment Opportunities and Prospects for CooperationThe conference commenced with an opening address delivered by the Minister of Digital Technologies, Mr. Sherzod Shermatov, who underscored the significance of the ongoing reforms within the IT sector and the government's unwavering commitment to fostering an optimal business environment for global technology enterprises:"Owing to the steadfast support of our president, Uzbekistan’s IT sector is experiencing rapid growth. State-level initiatives contribute to the creation of a conducive ecosystem for startups and ITes companies, investment attraction, and the development of human capital."The participants were further welcomed by Mr. Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Development, as well as Mr. Abduaziz Akkulov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates.Ms. Makhliyo Muksinova, Services Export Development Director at IT Park Uzbekistan, highlighted the nation's burgeoning role as a global technology hub:"Over the past five years, Uzbekistan has made remarkable strides in enhancing its investment attractiveness. The number of foreign companies operating in the country has increased manifold, while the export of ITes services has expanded to 89 countries."Representatives of IT Park Uzbekistan presented a series of initiatives aimed at the development of high-tech industries, emphasizing the investment opportunities and competitive advantages of entering new markets through Uzbekistan. The country has emerged as a promising global IT hub, offering companies streamlined access to international markets and a multilingual talent pool of highly skilled professionals.Expert InsightsThe conference also featured presentations by distinguished industry leaders who shared their experiences of conducting successful business operations in Uzbekistan. The panel of speakers included Mr. Rajit Nanda, CEO of DataVolt; Mr. Kevin Handa, CTO and Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Uzum; Mr. Azamat Turgun, Business Development Manager for the MENA region at UZINFOCOM; and Mr. Aziz Rahimov, Head of Content at ARO (AX Tech).Mr. Rajit Nanda elaborated on the ongoing construction of green data centers, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Technologies and IT Park Uzbekistan, as well as the country's advanced technological infrastructure.Mr. Kevin Handa presented the success story of Uzum, recognized as Uzbekistan’s first unicorn with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. He outlined several key factors contributing to the company's impressive growth, including robust government support, a favorable investment climate, and the development of the digital economy.A representative of UZINFOCOM introduced the MyID Palm technology — an innovative payment system utilizing biometric palm scanning. He emphasized that this solution is being developed by Uzbek IT specialists, thereby underscoring the exceptional technical competencies of local professionals.Mr. Aziz Rahimov (ARO, AX Tech) provided insights into Uzbekistan’s strategic advantages as an international IT hub, drawing upon the company’s extensive experience in exporting IT services to the UAE.In his concluding remarks, Mr. Farkhod Ibragimov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IT Park Uzbekistan, emphasized the country's advantages for investment, business development and scaling:"With its strategic geographical location, Uzbekistan serves as a bridge connecting key markets across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Our well-developed infrastructure, skilled workforce, and comprehensive government support collectively form a robust foundation for business expansion and successful market entry."Following the event, startups from IT Park Uzbekistan participated in a specialized workshop at the DIFC Innovation Hub, where Mr. Alex Pavan, Chief of Staff at Ignyte, shared practical strategies for engaging with investors and entering the UAE market. The expert discussed how to present projects effectively, establish business connections, and leverage Dubai’s ecosystem for scaling operations. This engagement marked a significant milestone in strengthening international relations and opened new growth avenues for Uzbek startups.New Horizons for International BusinessThe conference served as an effective platform for foreign enterprises to expand their business networks, explore investment opportunities, and initiate joint projects. The event also facilitated the establishment of strategic partnerships with Uzbekistan’s most promising startups and technology firms.During the conference, participants were introduced to Uzbekistan’s tax and investment advantages, along with the state-backed measures designed to support IT businesses and foster human capital development.Consequently, several attendees expressed a strong interest to establish offices in Uzbekistan and collaborate with local companies to fulfill international orders. Furthermore, representatives of interested enterprises were invited to attend the Offshore Outsourcing Conference, scheduled to take place in Tashkent on February 26–27, 2025, providing an opportunity to gain deeper insights into the country’s technological capabilities.The Uzbekistan Tech Conference in Dubai has solidified the country’s standing as a rapidly evolving IT hub that is open to international collaboration. Uzbekistan offers a conducive environment for investors, actively supports innovation, and continues to advance high-tech industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.