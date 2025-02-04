Uzbekistan Becomes First in CIS to Deploy MyID Palm Payment System in Metro

IT Park Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new era of biometric payment in public transport: Uzbekistan opens the way for contactless payments using palm technology.Uzbekistan has become the first country in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to implement an innovative biometric payment system in metro services using MyID Palm technology.The MyID Palm system utilizes palm vein scanning to authenticate passengers, ensuring a fast, secure, and contactless payment experience. The solution was developed in Uzbekistan by Uzinfocom, a leading systems integrator, in collaboration with ATTO, a payment system operator.Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov emphasized the significance of the initiative:“The introduction of the Palm ID system in public transport marks an important milestone in Uzbekistan’s digital transformation. We are proud to be the first in the CIS to implement such advanced technology. This system not only enhances convenience and security for citizens but also expands the potential of biometrics in various sectors, reinforcing Uzbekistan’s position as a technologically advanced, future-oriented nation.”How the System WorksTo use the MyID Palm payment system, passengers need to:• Own a smartphone and a transport card.• Register at metro stations by scanning their palm to create a biometric profile.• Link their transport card to their biometric profile via a mobile application.Security and EfficiencyThe Uzbekistan-developed technology ensures a high level of security, preventing unauthorized access and biometric data forgery. Additionally, MyID Palm significantly reduces transaction time, enhancing passenger convenience and optimizing metro services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.