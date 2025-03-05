MPD Searching for Suspects in a Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at approximately 7:10 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s jacket and property, and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below: