OWN A PIECE OF MAGIC: RARE HARRY POTTER MEMORABILIA UP FOR AUCTION

Fans of the Wizarding World will have the rare opportunity to bid on some of the most beloved artifacts from the Harry Potter film series.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore’s highly anticipated Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction , set to take place from March 26-28, 2025, in Los Angeles, will feature over 1,350 rare and screen-used props, costumes, and collectibles from some of cinema's most iconic franchises, with an estimated total value of $8 million. Among the extraordinary offerings, fans of the Wizarding World will have the rare opportunity to bid on some of the most beloved artifacts from the Harry Potter film series.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:- Fans of the beloved Hogwarts headmaster, Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon), will be able to get their hands on his Light-Up Elder Wand, from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) estimated between $35,000 and $70,000, as well as Dumbledore’s hero robe from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), estimated at $30,000 to $60,000.- Fans of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) can bid on the Wax-Sealed Hero Hogwarts Acceptance Letter received by Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), with a pre-sale estimate of $10,000 to $20,000. This iconic letter is certainly one of the most recognizable artifacts from the franchise.- In addition to these major lots, the auction features an array of other magical items, including a Whomping Willow Maquette with Flying Weasley Car Miniatures from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) (est. $3,000 - $6,000) and a Mandrake from the same film (est. $5,000 - $10,000).- For collectors loyal to their Hogwarts house, the auction will also feature Hufflepuff, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw scarves from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) that are also up for grabs, each with a pre-sale estimate of $1,200 to $2,400.The three-day Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will begin at 10:30 AM PDT / 5:30 PM GMT each day, with in-person bidding available at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Global online, absentee and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.Top Harry Potter lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:• HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE (2005) / HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 1 (2010) Albus Dumbledore's (Michael Gambon) Light-Up Elder Wand est. $35,000 - $70,000• HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE (2009) Dumbledore's (Michael Gambon) Hero Robe est. $30,000 - $60,000• HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE (2001) Wax-Sealed Hero Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) Hogwarts Acceptance Letter est. $10,000 - $20,000• HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) Mandrake est. $5,000 - $10,000• HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) Whomping Willow Maquette with Pair of Flying Weasley Car Maquettes est. $3,000 - $6,000• HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE (2001) / HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) Hufflepuff Scarf est. $1,200 - $2,400• HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE (2009) Production-Made Dancing Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes Tree Toy est. $1,500 - $3,000• HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE (2001) / HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) Ravenclaw Scarf est. $1,200 - $2,400• HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (2004) Remus Lupin (David Thewlis) Werewolf Transformation Maquette est. $1,500 - $3,000• HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE (2001) / HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) Slytherin Scarf est. $1,200 - $2,400THE AUCTION IS NOW OPEN FOR REGISTRATION AND BIDDING VIA: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/449 # # #For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Beth Willetts at bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link:Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/3gcp5n5qws9gqkr23edho/AJ-NGZmHj52R_3AjAJGAG58?rlkey=0udqzoz23ctj2du0ssmiwcdwx&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreNotes to Editors:About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

