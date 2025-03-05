15 Years of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Earn Three Businesses Consecutive Talk Awards

With a strong focus on providing high levels of customer service, three businesses just earned their 15th straight Talk Award.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do a world-renowned plastic surgeon, successful restaurant business and design-build firm have in common? A decade and a half of outstanding customer service and satisfaction.Bossa Nova Brazilian Cuisine has five locations to serve the greater Los Angeles area. The first restaurant opened in 1993 in West Hollywood when two Brazilians working in the food industry, Francisco and Aurelio, joined forces. The community was extremely receptive and supportive, making the restaurant an instant success. Since then, four more locations were opened, offering the best of a Brazilian and Continental culinary experience. At Bossa Nova, real food is served with passion, bringing customers back time and again. For more information, visit the restaurants’ website at http://www.bossanovafood.com/ Harrison H. Lee, MD, DMD, FACS, is a triple board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon with offices in Beverly Hills, Manhattan and Dubai. Founder of the Beverly Hills Medical Center for Cosmetic Surgery, Inc. and the Beverly Hills Eclipse Surgery Center, Inc., Dr. Lee is acclaimed for his expertise in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery and his unwavering commitment to the highest standards in the industry. He is dedicated to paying the utmost attention to patients’ safety and natural results while working with them to design a customized plan that will enhance their natural beauty and address their overall concerns. For more information, visit his Award Pages at https://thetalkawards.com/award/harrison-h-lee-md-dmd-facs-ny/ and https://thetalkawards.com/award/harrison-h-lee-md-dmd-facs/ For more than 30 years, Michael Nash Design Build & Homes in Fairfax, Virginia, has been remodeling homes, including kitchens, bathrooms, basements and additions. The design-build firm is dedicated to making clients’ dreams become reality, evolving its services over the years to handle every phase of the project from design to construction and even interior design. According to its clients, one of the company’s hallmarks is making home improvement and custom home building a homeowner-friendly experience. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/michael-nash-design-build-and-homes/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience . The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

