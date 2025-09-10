The Talk Awards Recognizes Three Dental/Orthodontic Practices for Outstanding Patient Service and Satisfaction

Three dental/orthodontic practices continue to build on their foundation of award-winning patient service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, three dental/orthodontic practices across the country were honored by the Talk Awards for their continuing reputation for providing outstanding patient service and satisfaction.Lakeway Cosmetic Dentistry in Lakeway, Texas, offers some of the finest and most advanced cosmetic and restorative dentistry in the greater Austin area. The team at Lakeway ranks comfort and satisfaction of patients as its highest priority, something patients will notice from the moment they enter the reception area and find they are treated with compassion and the utmost respect by the friendly staff. Everyone on the staff has the training and experience to help patients feel comfortable and confident in the dentist’s chair. This level of patient service has led the practice to earn 14 Talk Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/lakeway-cosmetic-dentistry-lakeway-tx/ Casey O’Conor, DDS, MS, with offices in Cleveland and North Ridgeville, Ohio, has been serving the community for 30 years, offering the latest orthodontic treatments for children, teens and adults, including metal braces, ceramic braces and Invisalignclear aligners. Dr. O’Conor, Dr. Keppler and their team love nothing more than helping patients feel confident and happy when they smile, so everything they do is geared toward ensuring each patient receives the highest level of care and personal attention. For their efforts in ensuring every patient is truly satisfied, the practice has earned 15 Talk Awards. For more information, visit its Award Pages at https://thetalkawards.com/award/casey-oconor-dds/ and https://thetalkawards.com/award/dr-casey-oconor-north-ridgeville/ For 20 years, Smileology has provided a comprehensive range of professional dental services for patients across Florida’s Emerald Coast with offices in Niceville, Miramar Beach/Destin and Crestview. One of the benefits of Smileology is the ability to receive a host of services under one roof, from routine cleanings and fillings to cosmetic procedures or even a complete surgical reconstruction with implants. The team has the tools, technology and expertise to help patients achieve optimum dental health. Better yet, they back that service up with compassion and understanding, establishing a trusting relationship with every patient. This has led to the practice earning 14 consecutive Talk Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/smileology-niceville-fl/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

