‘NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato’ Introduces 11 New Character Cards as Mission Rewards

Launching March 27th, the card designs will be introduced as Part 6 of the 6th anniversary celebrations of the popular attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park "Nijigen no Mori," located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, has announced that its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will host a series of events to celebrate its 6th anniversary.

As the sixth and final installment of the anniversary celebrations, 11 new "bromide" character card designs will be added to the mission rewards distributed to those who clear the two main attractions: the 3D maze "Ten no Maki" ("Heaven Scroll") and the mission rally "Chi no Maki" ("Earth Scroll") starting Thursday, March 27th.

The new designs feature characters from BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, specially illustrated for past Shinobi-Zato special missions held over the years. With these additions, the collection now includes 58 different "Gemaki"-style character cards for visitors to collect!

■Overview: "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" 6th Anniversary Event, Part 6

Launch: Thursday, March 27th, 2025

Contents: 11 new designs will be added to the Gemaki-style bromide character cards distributed as mission rewards for clearing the two main attractions at "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" — the 3D maze "Ten no Maki" ("Heaven Scroll") and the mission rally "Chi no Maki" ("Earth Scroll"). The cards feature characters from BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, specially illustrated for past Shinobi-Zato special missions.

Eligibility: Visitors who clear the 3D maze "Ten no Maki" ("Heaven Scroll") or the mission rally "Chi no Maki" ("Earth Scroll") attractions

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/duOraKkAKT/

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

