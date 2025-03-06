NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Announces ‘6th Anniversary Original Sticker Distribution Mission’

The mission, launching March 27th, makes up Part 5 of the 6th anniversary celebrations of the popular attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park "Nijigen no Mori", located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, has announced that its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will host a series of events to celebrate the 6th anniversary of its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato".

As the fifth installment of the anniversary celebrations, limited-edition stickers featuring exclusive illustrations from past special missions held at Shinobi-Zato over the years will be distributed. From Thursday, March 27th to Saturday, May 31st, visitors can receive one random sticker out of six total designs upon entry.

The stickers feature Naruto, Boruto, and their precious comrades in original outfits specially designed for NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato events. Which sticker visitors will receive is a surprise until they arrive.

■"NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" 6th Anniversary Event Vol. 5

Event Period: Thursday, March 27th – Saturday, May 31st, 2025

Contents: Limited-edition stickers featuring exclusive illustrations of characters from past special missions at "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will be distributed. Visitors will receive one random sticker out of six designs during the event period. (Subject to availability, while supplies last.)

Location: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato within Nijigen no Mori

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Eligibility: Visitors who purchase any "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" admission ticket

Admission Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/duOraKkAKT/

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.