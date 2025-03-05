SAii Laguna Phuket Drivers Sustainable Tourism in Phuket, Thailand

SAii Laguna Phuket

SAii Laguna Phuket has embraced a comprehensive sustainability strategy, balancing operational efficiency with environmental responsibility.

At SAii Laguna Phuket, we are dedicated to creating memorable experiences while prioritizing sustainability, preserving the beauty of our environment, and supporting our local community.” — Cluster General Manager Bart Callens

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phuket, a world-renowned travel destination celebrated for its pristine beaches and rich cultural heritage, continues to strengthen its reputation as a leader in sustainable tourism. The latest milestone in this journey is the Green Globe Certification of SAii Laguna Phuket, recognising the resort’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and responsible resource management.Green Globe Certification, the premier standard for sustainability in the tourism industry, acknowledges SAii Laguna Phuket’s proactive efforts in integrating eco-conscious practices into its daily operations. The resort has embraced a comprehensive sustainability strategy, balancing operational efficiency with environmental responsibility to ensure long-term benefits for both guests and the local community.One of SAii Laguna Phuket’s most successful initiatives is its resource management strategy. The resort has implemented waste segregation programs to maximize recycling and upcycling efforts, significantly reducing its environmental footprint. The resort optimises energy management, waste reduction, and local sourcing through an innovative, holistic approach combining sustainability, technology, and employee training. These measures not only cut costs but also enhance the guest experience, demonstrating that environmental responsibility and luxury hospitality can go hand in hand.Beyond resource management, SAii Laguna Phuket actively engages in community programs aimed at promoting sustainability, cultural preservation, and social responsibility. By supporting local artisans, environmental conservation initiatives, and educational opportunities, the resort fosters a deep connection between guests and the surrounding community. These programs help protect the island’s natural beauty while contributing to the well-being of local residents, reinforcing Phuket’s position as a destination that values both its heritage and future.SAii Laguna Phuket’s Green Team is at the heart of its sustainability efforts, playing a crucial role in embedding eco-friendly practices into daily operations. The team spearheads initiatives such as energy conservation, water management, waste reduction, sustainable dining, and guest engagement in environmental practices. Their dedicated efforts ensure continuous improvement, allowing the resort to remain at the forefront of sustainable hospitality.Among SAii Laguna Phuket’s best practices are energy efficiency measures, including the widespread installation of LED lighting and the integration of solar panels to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Water conservation efforts have also been prioritized, with low-flow faucets, showerheads, and toilets installed throughout the property to minimize water wastage without compromising guest comfort. Additionally, waste reduction strategies such as eliminating single-use plastics, using reusable glass bottles, paper straws, and recyclable laundry bags, as well as the "If You Don’t Reuse It, Refuse It" campaign, further emphasize the resort’s commitment to sustainability.Cluster General Manager Bart Callens stated, “At SAii Laguna Phuket, we are dedicated to creating memorable experiences while prioritizing sustainability, preserving the beauty of our environment, and supporting our local community.”This achievement underscores SAii Laguna Phuket’s dedication to sustainable hospitality and reinforces Phuket’s standing as a destination that embraces responsible tourism practices. With its commitment to continuous improvement and environmental conservation, the resort sets a benchmark for other properties to follow, ensuring a greener future for generations to come.For media inquiries, please contact:Chumparee Laowiseskull (Ying)Learning and Development ManagerSAii Laguna Phuket323 Moo 2, Srisoonthorn Road,Cherngtalay, Thalang,Bangtao Beach,Phuket 83110, ThailandPhone +66 (0) 76 360 600Chumparee.l@saiiresorts.com

