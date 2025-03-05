PI AFRICA 2025 FURTHERING AFRICA’S INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT FOR SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

PIA 25

8TH EDITION PENSION FUNDS AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS AFRICA CONFERENCE RETURNS TO MAURITIUS

SOUTH AFRICA, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pension Funds and Alternative Investments Africa Conference (# PIAFRICA ), returns to Mauritius on the 8 – 9 April, where Africa’s leading Pension Funds, Sovereign Wealth Funds, and Asset Managers will converge for 2 days of in-depth, interactive discussions on how Africa’s funds can be fuel infrastructure development and impact economies using best practice scenarios for maximum impact and sustainable economic growth across the continent.PIAFRICA 2025 will look inward to Africa to strengthen funds, asset allocation and fund growth, while looking outward to the international Funds and Asset Managers, to further understand how Africa can attract and benefit from international fund allocations, plus gain deeper insights into alternative investment strategies and mitigate associated risks from a regional and global perspective, all with the view of developing countries through strategically allocated assets.PI AFRICA will feature high-level conversations with industries leaders on strategies for institutional investors to play a greater role for fund growth and added value, with an esteemed line up of speakers that include, Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, Commissioner for Internal Services, ECOWAS Commission and Chairman of the Board of the ECOWAS Joint Staff Pension Fund; the Honourable Nicholas Sherry, Chair, Independent Director, TWUSUPER Australia, and Executive Member of the Super Members Council of Australia; Armando Manuel, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Fundo Soberano Angola (FSDEA), Omolola Oloworaran, Director General, PENCOM, Nigeria; Dr Leslie Ndawana, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Executive Officer at the National Fund for Municipal Workers (NFMW), South Africa and Bilal Adam, Chief Executive Officer, Stewards Investment Capital in Mauritius.Plus, Dr Rama Krishna Sithanen G.C.S.K., Governor of the Bank of Mauritius will provide the keynote closing remarks at the end of the event, proving once again, that it is the meeting place for African Pension Funds, Sovereign Wealth Funds, Asset Managers and other stakeholders.Key Sessions – Why You Cannot Miss This EventALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT PATHWAYS – DEPLOYING INSTITUTIONAL IMPACT CAPITAL IN CRITICAL SECTORS OF THE ECONOMYThis panel discussion will focus on pooling resources for climate resilient cross border infrastructure, broadening pension fund involvement to meet current affordable housing challenges and channelling long-term capital for infrastructure development through portfolio diversity.We are thrilled to introduce some of our featured speakers for the session:Amos Ndung’u, General Manager, Investment, Kenya Power Pension Fund; Shafeeq Abrahams, CEO, Eskom Pension & Provident Fund, South Africa and Shaun Quin, President of FAVO Capital in the USA.ETHICAL GOVERANCE AND INVESTING RESPONSIBLY: LEVERAGING AND TRACKING ESG FOR OPTIMAL IMPACT.During this session conversations around long-term regional strategies for improving ethical governance, impact investing and ESG reporting, the role of pension funds and asset managers in the era of responsible investing as well as bring the “social” aspect of ESG to the forefront for investment decisions.We are honoured to preview of our featured speakers who will be contributing to this session:Dr Jubril Adeojo, Co-Founder, Managing Director of the SME Fund in Nigeria, Tendai Makita, Head of Africa, Responsible Investments Ecosystems, UNPRI, and Diana Muriuki-Maina, CEO of the Institute of Certified Investment and Financial Analysts in Kenya, among others.DEEP DIVE INTO THE GROWTH OF PRIVATE CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES IN AFRICAPanelists will look at how the private credit market is evolving in Africa and globally; consider effective approaches for Africa focused private credit strategies and share insights into the offshore private credit market and where Africa fits in. Shaz Langha, Vice President of Newmarket Capital in the USA, will provide an international perspective on the private credit investing.PIAFRICA is supported by the leading industry players such as the AFC, FSDEA, Stewards Investment Capital, S&P Global and Old Mutual with association support from EAVCA, ARBS and Mauritius Finance.The conference annually brings together Investment Managers, Pension Fund Managers, and Institutional Investors from across Africa, to uncover new opportunities and potential threats for pension funds investing in alternative investments.For more information about the conference, including registration details, sponsorship opportunities and the full agenda, please visit : https://pensionfundsafrica.com/ About AMETRADEWe are the leading independent business to business event organiser in Africa, with over 20 years of working experience in over 30 countries. Our mission is to facilitate meaningful business connections, educate and bring together leading stakeholders to address and solve problems that lead to improved collaboration and progress in each of the industries that we serve. Our on the ground presence gives us an unrivalled competitive advantage and know how. Our value-added services offering includes: tailor made capacity building training programs, digital connect marketing services and valuable business intelligence reports. Join us in our efforts to shape a prosperous, sustainable and inclusive economic development in Africa. Visit www.ametrade.org to learn more.

