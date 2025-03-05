City Beat News Honors Businesses for Achieving More Than a Decade of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Three companies have made a name for themselves by providing an excellent experience for customers every time.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the past 11 years, three businesses have received high customer satisfaction ratings, earning them consecutive Spectrum Awards from City Beat News Renaissance Home Health Care in Bedford Heights, Ohio, was founded in 2008 with one goal: help those in need regain their health, mobility and independence. Regardless of whether an individual is homebound due to an injury or old age, the team at Renaissance Home Health Care is dedicated to ensuring they can stay at home and still have their needs met. Services include home health aides; nursing; nutritional care; personal care; physical, occupation and speech therapy; house cleaning; and more. The dedicated and professional team at Renaissance Home Health Care provides high-quality care, ensuring patients are well taken care of and happy in their own home. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/RENAISSANCE-HOME-HEALTH-CARE-BEDFORD-OH Ken Robinson Photography of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has 30 years of experience in photography across the globe and in a variety of industries. His work includes wedding photojournalism and portraiture, and his commercial clients include banks, churches, realtors, manufacturers and more. Robinson’s natural talent for photography is enhanced by using the best equipment and continuing education. This commitment to his craft has earned Robinson a reputation as one of the best photographers in the region. For more information, visit his Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/KEN-ROBINSON-PHOTOGRAPHY-MURFREESBORO-TN College Town Realty in Davis, California, is ready to assist clients looking to buy a house or rent an apartment or townhouse in Davis or the surrounding Northern California communities. They can also assist with renting commercial or office space. Whatever a client’s real estate or property management needs, College Town Realty provides personalized and professional service. They are focused on helping clients find the best housing or commercial space, earning top marks from satisfied customers. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/College-Town-Realty-Davis-CA In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.“The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding experience.”About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

