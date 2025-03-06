New Zealand Physicians Visit Mexico Bariatric Center® Facilities, Strengthening Global Obesity Treatment Collaboration

Ron Elli PhD CEO of Mexico Bariatric Center With Dr O Sullivan and Dr Harris Ron Elli CEO of Mexico Bariatric Center and Dr O Sullivan Mexico Bariatric Center

TIJUANA, MEXICO – March 4, 2025 – Mexico Bariatric Center®, a leading provider of weight loss surgery, welcomed New Zealand physicians to Hospital Azar.

We are dedicated to building strong partnerships with healthcare professionals around the globe to expand access to life-changing weight loss solutions.” — Ron Elli, Ph.D.

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The visit, which took place from March 3, 2025, to March 4, 2025, included a comprehensive tour of Hospital Azar® facilities, home of Mexico Bariatric Center® (MBC) , a review of surgical procedures, and detailed discussions with MBC’s medical team regarding patient protocols, post-operative care, and long-term support. Dr. O'Sullivan and Dr. Harris sought to evaluate MBC’s capabilities to ensure the safety and efficacy of sending patients from their New Zealand practices."We are delighted to have welcomed Dr. O'Sullivan and Dr. Harris to Hospital Azar," said Ron Elli, Ph.D., Director of Mexico Bariatric Center. "Their visit signifies a growing recognition of our commitment to providing world-class bariatric care to international patients."This visit marks a significant step towards establishing a formal referral pathway between New Zealand general physicians and the Mexico Bariatric Center. MBC continues to build its reputation as a trusted destination for medical tourists seeking exceptional bariatric care while providing a cost-effective solution.“We were very impressed with the professionalism and expertise of the team at Mexico Bariatric Center,” said Dr. Lance O'Sullivan. “The facilities are excellent, and the patient-centered approach is evident throughout the entire process. We look forward to exploring further opportunities for collaboration.”Dr. Rose Harris added, “The cost of bariatric surgery in New Zealand can be prohibitive for many. After witnessing the high standards and success rates at MBC, we are confident that we can provide Kiwi patients with a safe and effective alternative. We are keen to establish a seamless referral process to ensure a smooth transition for our patients.”Mexico Bariatric Center has a long history of attracting international patients from the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand seeking affordable and high-quality weight loss surgery. This visit further solidifies MBC’s reputation as a leading destination for bariatric care and highlights the importance of global collaboration in addressing the growing challenge of obesity.About Dr. O'Sullivan and Dr. HarrisLance O'Sullivan, M.D., is a general physician practicing medicine in Aukland, New Zealand. He was recognized in 2014 for bringing health programs to disadvantaged rural areas. Dr. Lance took the opportunity to propose to Rose while watching the Warriors’ basketball game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before they met with Ron in San Diego. Dr. Harris, meanwhile, is the managing director of Māori Health Limited and the founder of Hine Health. The couple are strong advocates for health in New Zealand.About Hospital AzarHospital Azar in Tijuana, Mexico, is a modern medical facility specializing in minimally invasive surgeries, such as bariatric, cosmetic, and gynecological procedures. Dr. Ron Elli, Ph.D., the founder of Mexico Bariatric Center, spearheaded the Hospital Azar project with the vision of creating a top-tier facility for bariatric and cosmetic procedures."Dr. Elli named the hospital after his mother, Azar, as a dedication to her."The hospital boasts state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, including multiple operating rooms, private patient rooms, an ICU, and on-site laboratory and radiology departments. This eco-friendly hospital is accredited by Mexico's health department (Cofepris), indicating adherence to rigorous medical standards.About Mexico Bariatric CenterMexico Bariatric Center (MBC) is a leading provider of weight loss surgery in Tijuana and Guadalajara, Mexico. With a team of highly skilled surgeons and state-of-the-art facilities, MBC offers a comprehensive range of bariatric procedures, including Gastric Sleeve, RNY Gastric Bypass, Duodenal Switch, and revisional surgery. MBC is committed to providing safe, effective, and affordable weight loss solutions to patients from around the world.

