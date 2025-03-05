SPHERE Names Bill Hogan as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

Cutting-edge identity hygiene platform Bill Hogan - Chief Revenue Officer at SPHERE

Veteran Sales Leader Brings Proven Track Record of Scaling Cybersecurity Companies and Driving Revenue Expansion

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPHERE, the leading provider of identity hygiene solutions, has appointed Bill Hogan as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to lead global sales, marketing, and channel strategy.

With over 30 years of experience in high-growth cybersecurity and enterprise technology companies, Hogan will play a key role in expanding SPHERE’s presence in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Latin America while strengthening its go-to-market strategy through deeper channel partnerships and global sales execution.

“As organizations recognize identity hygiene as a foundational cybersecurity priority, SPHERE is experiencing tremendous growth,” said Rita Gurevich, CEO and Founder of SPHERE. “Bill’s expertise in building high-performance sales teams and scaling revenue will help us meet the increasing demand for identity security and bring SPHERE’s solutions to a broader global audience.”

Hogan’s appointment reinforces SPHERE’s commitment to channel-first growth and deepening relationships with industry partners.

“Adding an experienced, channel-centric leader like Bill Hogan to drive SPHERE's go-to-market strategy sends a powerful message to customers, the partner community, and the broader market,” said Mark Thornberry, SVP Vendor Management at GuidePoint Security. “We’re excited for Bill’s leadership to further enhance SPHERE’s ability to deliver strong identity security solutions through channel partnerships and create even more value for our joint customers.”

Hogan has held executive leadership roles at EMC, NetApp, Fortinet, Security Scorecard, Beyond Identity, and CyberMaxx. Throughout his career, he has successfully expanded global sales operations, strengthened partner ecosystems, and built high-performing teams that drive sustained business growth.

“SPHERE has built a reputation as a leader in identity hygiene, solving one of the most urgent challenges in cybersecurity today,” said Hogan. “The company’s automation-driven approach, strong partner ecosystem, and deep market expertise make it uniquely positioned to drive transformational change for enterprises. I look forward to leading our growth efforts and further strengthening SPHERE’s presence worldwide.”

