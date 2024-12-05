62% of Organizations Struggle to Consistently Deliver High-Quality Hires, Reveals New Survey

"The Quality of Hire Imperative" report by Aptitude Research

Crosschq and Aptitude Research Unveil New Research on Practical Best Practices for Achieving Business-Critical Hiring Outcomes

This report highlights that companies that have mastered the reliable measurement of Quality of Hire are the same ones driving meaningful business impact as a result.” — Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosschq , a leader in Hiring Intelligence, recently partnered with Aptitude Research to conduct their latest report, " The Quality of Hire Imperative ", highlighting essential insights and actionable strategies for talent acquisition and HR leaders aiming to enhance Quality of Hire (QoH). As workforce priorities shift toward long-term success, this report provides crucial data and recommendations to empower organizations in building stronger, more aligned, and impact-driven hiring processes."Quality of Hire isn’t just another HR metric—it’s the linchpin for aligning talent strategies with business success," said Kyle Lagunas, Head of Strategy and Principal Analyst at Aptitude Research. "This report uncovers how leading organizations are transforming their hiring practices to build stronger teams, reduce time to productivity, and deliver measurable value to their business."With responses from 256 HR and talent acquisition leaders, this report explores how high-performing companies approach Quality of Hire as a strategic tool for driving business outcomes. The following key findings highlight the critical impact of QoH on organizational performance:Quality of Hire Tops the Talent AgendaAn overwhelming 75% of HR leaders identify QoH as their leading focus, as organizations are pivoting away from traditional metrics like time to fill and cost per hire. High-quality hires are proven to drive better performance, boost retention, and strengthen business resilience.Challenges in Measuring Quality of HireDespite its importance, only 38% of organizations report success in consistently delivering high-quality hires. Effective companies differentiate themselves by prioritizing alignment across HR, talent acquisition, and business units, leveraging purpose-built tools, and implementing consistent reporting practices.Purpose-Built Technology: A Real Game ChangerOver half (56%) of high-performing organizations plan to increase investments in specialized recruitment technology, allowing them to measure and improve QoH through real-time insights, predictive analytics, and centralized data. This trend underscores the role of advanced tools in making QoH a scalable and adaptable priority."Implementing data-driven hiring practices has significantly enhanced our Quality of Hire,” said Mark Grimwood, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Distribution Recruiting and Global Talent Attraction at Salesforce, who was interviewed for the report. “By aligning our recruitment strategies with business objectives and leveraging advanced analytics, we've seen a marked improvement in employee performance and retention."Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq, added, “There is no business challenge where the old adage, 'If you can't measure it, you can't fix it,' rings truer. This report highlights that companies that have mastered the reliable measurement of Quality of Hire are the same ones driving meaningful business impact as a result."Download the full "The Quality of Hire Imperative" report to uncover deeper insights and actionable recommendations for elevating hiring effectiveness here About CrosschqCrosschq is the AI Hiring Intelligence platform that empowers companies to improve their hiring processes, build high-performing teams, and lift Quality of Hire (QoH). By integrating a range of pre-hire and post-hire data points throughout the talent lifecycle and utilizing advanced machine learning and AI technologies, Crosschq offers recruiting automation, predictive screening, and advanced hiring analytics within a single solution. Once activated, Crosschq provides actionable insights to Talent Acquisition, HR, and People teams, significantly boosting hiring efficiency, hiring predictability and elevating Quality of Candidate and Quality of Hire. The suite of applications supercharges core ATS, CRM, and HCM systems, seamlessly integrating with over 40 partners, including Workday, SAP, Oracle, iCIMS, Greenhouse, and more. We proudly serve numerous global customers, such as Deloitte, Dish Networks, Pinterest, Allegis, and WPP, and have earned recognition from Inc. as a Best in Business for our commitment to ‘Purpose over Profits.’ Discover more about Crosschq at www.crosschq.com About Aptitude ResearchAptitude Research is a leading human capital management (HCM) research and advisory firm based in Boston. Our in-depth research and vendor assessments help HR leaders develop a deep understanding of the HCM technology landscape, including talent acquisition and engagement, to ultimately make better purchase decisions.

