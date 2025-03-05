Lynxspring Introduces Onyxx Wall Module™ for Smart Building Control

The Onyxx Wall Module ensures a seamless interface between occupants and building management systems, driving better decision-making and operational performance.” — Marc Petock, VP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lynxspring

LEE'S SUMMIT , MO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynxspring, Inc. ( https://www.lynxspring.com ), a leading provider of open software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, smart equipment, and device-to-cloud integration, has announced the release of the Onyxx Wall Module™.Designed specifically for use with Lynxspring’s JENEsysEDGE controller, the Onyxx Wall Module provides precise sensing of temperature, humidity, and other environmental conditions. Featuring a sleek, high-resolution full touchscreen interface, the module enhances user interaction and system control. It communicates seamlessly with the controller, displaying real-time data, system mode, time, and controller status. Users can adjust setpoints, change control modes, initiate overrides, and provide feedback to VAVs, rooftop units, heat pumps, air handlers, terminal units, and other building systems.Key features of the Onyxx Wall Module include:• Seamless Connectivity & Touch Interface – Customizable UI with support for in/out, up/down buttons, swipe gestures, and exclusive access controls.• Accurate Environmental Sensing – High-precision temperature and humidity readings for optimized comfort and efficiency.• Scalable & Future-Ready – Designed to support evolving building management needs.“Lynxspring continues to push the boundaries of intelligent building technology,” said Marc Petock, Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Lynxspring. “The Onyxx Wall Module ensures a seamless interface between occupants and building management systems, driving better decision-making and operational performance. It exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative, open, and scalable solutions that empower building owners and operators with enhanced control and efficiency.”For more information, please contact:Marc PetockVice President, Chief Marketing & Communications OfficerLynxspring, Inc.+1 816-347-3500marc.petock@lynxspring.comAbout Lynxspring, Inc.Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-cloud solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, products and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, aggregation and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes. The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s product portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings in the United States and internationally.Marc PetockLynxspring+1 804-307-3353

