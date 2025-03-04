Chamber Poll: Strong Majority of Voters Support Making Tax Relief Permanent and Will Reward Candidates Who Support

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new public opinion survey released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports overwhelming support for making the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) permanent. Further, Americans are more likely to vote for a candidate who advocates for permanent tax relief. Most of the TCJA’s pro-growth tax reforms are set to expire at the end of the year.

As Congress debates the future of federal tax policy, this new polling underscores that permanent tax relief is both smart policy and smart politics. The Chamber survey follows recent support for permanent tax relief from Senate Republicans, Speaker Mike Johnson, and President Trump, reinforcing the strong public sentiment that keeping America’s tax structure competitive is a winning issue. The U.S. Chamber urges President Trump to make his tax plan a key component of tonight’s Address to the Joint Session of Congress.

“If the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is allowed to expire at the end of this year, it would impact over 25 million businesses and amount to the largest tax increase in American history. This would lead to lower wages, higher prices, and less growth,” said Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer of the Chamber. “Making tax relief permanent is the right policy for workers and businesses.”

By a nearly 3-to-1 margin (64% to 20%), voters favor permanently extending the TCJA when reminded of its purpose to reduce and simplify the federal tax burden on families and businesses, stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and increase the global competitiveness of American companies.

Further, support for permanent tax relief transcends partisan lines. This broad support can translate at the polls as 65% of voters are more likely to support a candidate who votes to make the tax cuts permanent, including majorities among Republicans (81%), Independents (56%), and Democrats (55%).

Last week, the Chamber led a coalition of nearly 500 business organizations—representing all 50 states—in calling on Congress to adopt a current-policy baseline and deliver permanent tax relief to American families and employers, along with launching a series of roundtables across the nation with elected officials to highlight the local benefits of permanent tax relief. The Chamber plans to host upwards of 100 regional events in the months ahead.

Key Poll Findings:

78% believe the best way to balance the budget is by holding the line on taxes, cutting wasteful spending, and promoting pro-growth policies—rather than increasing taxes.

75% support restoring full R&D investment deductions permanently.

73% support keeping tax rates lower by making the 20% business deduction permanent.

69% favor permanently restoring less restrictive deductions for interest expenses.

This survey is part of the Chamber’s advocacy campaign to address the 2025 tax cliff, when key pro-growth provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are set to expire. The national survey, conducted by McLaughlin and Associates, gathered insights from n=1,600 likely voters from February 13-17, 2025. The margin of error is + 2/5%. Full survey results can be viewed online here.