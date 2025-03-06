IT-Conductor and ilert Partner to Elevate Alert Management and IT Incident Response with AIOps

IT-Conductor Alerting and Notification IT-Conductor Automated Root-Cause Analysis ilert Alert Source Integrations

IT-Conductor and ilert announces partnership and integration to offer best in class AIOps for Application Performance Management with smart Incident Response

IT-Conductor’s powerful Automation and APM combined with ilert’s intelligent alerting and on-call management, empowers IT teams to resolve issues and ensure business continuity with minimal disruption” — Birol Yildiz, Co-founder and CEO of ilert

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT-Conductor, a leader in IT operations automation and monitoring for SAP and cloud environments, has announced a strategic partnership with ilert, a premier alert management platform designed to streamline on-call management and incident response. This collaboration integrates IT-Conductor’s intelligent automation with ilert’s advanced alerting capabilities, delivering a comprehensive solution for real-time alert handling, escalation workflows, and automated remediation.By combining proactive alerting with automation, IT teams can now eliminate alert fatigue, improve response times, and enhance IT resilience across SAP, cloud, and hybrid environments. The integration introduces AIOps into the end-to-end observability solution.Key Benefits of the IT-Conductor and ilert Alert Management Integration:1. Actionable Multi-Channel Alerting – IT-Conductor’s real-time alerts are seamlessly routed through ilert, ensuring instant notifications via SMS, push, voice calls, and messenger apps. IT teams can take immediate action without logging into multiple systems.2. Automated On-Call Scheduling & Escalation – ilert’s intelligent on-call management ensures that IT-Conductor’s critical alerts are escalated to the right team members at the right time, automating shift distribution and streamlining compensation management.3. Status Pages for Transparent Communication – Keep stakeholders informed without manual effort. Automatically update public, private, or audience-specific status pages when IT-Conductor detects an issue, reducing communication overhead during incidents.4. AIOps for Smart Alert Processing – Reduce alert fatigue by leveraging AI-powered filtering, deduplication, and prioritization. The integration automatically categorizes and escalates alerts, ensuring teams focus on mission-critical incidents."This partnership redefines how IT teams handle alerts, ensuring the right people get notified instantly while leveraging IT-Conductor’s automation to take immediate corrective actions," said Linh Nguyen, CEO & Co-Founder of IT-Conductor. "By integrating ilert’s industry-leading alert management platform, we enable organizations to streamline incident response, reduce downtime, and enhance IT service resilience."“The partnership between ilert and IT-Conductor represents a major leap forward in proactive incident management and SAP monitoring. By combining IT-Conductor’s powerful automation and monitoring capabilities with ilert’s intelligent alerting and on-call management, we empower IT teams to resolve issues faster and ensure business continuity with minimal disruption. This integration brings significant value to enterprises relying on SAP, providing them with the necessary reliability and efficiency.” Birol Yildiz, Co-founder and CEO of ilert.AvailabilityThe IT-Conductor and ilert alert management integration is now available for organizations looking to enhance their alerting, escalation, and incident resolution processes. Learn more at www.itconductor.com or www.ilert.com About IT-ConductorIT-Conductor is a patented, cloud-based service orchestration and automation platform designed to monitor, manage, and orchestrate enterprise IT through intelligent automation.As a global remote trusted advisor for enterprise customers, we deliver comprehensive solutions to optimize IT and business operations, including application performance management, cloud migration, and workflow orchestration. By leveraging intelligent automation, we empower our customers and managed service providers with a trusted partner to manage and automate end-to-end service delivery, enabling seamless management of their entire IT services portfolio.About ilertilert is the end-to-end incident management platform created to help operations teams improve uptime and build resilient services. By using ilert, teams can effortlessly manage on-call schedules, respond to incidents quickly, and communicate updates through status pages, all within a single application. Ikea, Lufthansa Systems, AirMalta, NTT Data, Adesso, and many others use ilert to achieve 99.99% uptime.For more information, press inquiries, or partnership opportunities, please contact:ilert Public Relationsmarketing@ilert.com | 📞 +49 221 9996 9976

IT-Conductor Service Orchestration and Automation Platform (SOAP)

