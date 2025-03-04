State Senate Passes Legislation to Support New York’s Workforce

Mario Cilento, President of the New York State AFL-CIO said, “We commend the Senate Leadership and Majority for passing this important package of bills aimed at enhancing disability benefits and combating wage theft and worker misclassification. These measures will ensure that workers who are victims of such violations promptly receive back pay and damages. A key aspect of this package is the increase in the state’s temporary disability insurance (TDI) benefit, which has not been updated in over 30 years. This bill modernizes and strengthens the TDI program to better support workers who sustain injuries or illnesses that are not work related, by helping them make ends meet while they recover. We extend our gratitude to Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senate Labor Chair Jessica Ramos, and the bill sponsors for prioritizing the needs of working people.”

Rebecca Garrard, Interim Co-Executive Director of Citizen Action of New York said, “Citizen Action of NY applauds the NYS Senate’s passage of a package of bills that support the rights of workers in our state At a time when exploration of labor is skyrocketing, it is imperative that policies are implemented that place a value on our state’s workforce. We are especially gratified to see the passage of Senator Ramos’s TDI legislation, which will finally ensure that employees who need time to deal with their own temporary health crises can do so without facing financial ruin or the loss of employment and health benefits. We thank Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Senator Ramos, and the entire Democratic conference for their important leadership on this issue.”

Michael Davoli, Senior Government Relations Director American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) said, “No one battling cancer should have to choose between feeding their family and keeping up with their treatment. Battling cancer is hard. Continuing to work full or even part time while undergoing cancer treatment is almost impossible. I am pleased that the Senate has taken this incredibly important step to ensure that cancer patients can focus on their health and not have to worry about losing their jobs or feeding their families."

Shakira A. Kennedy, PhD, LMSW, Executive Director- NASW-NYS/NYC said, "Ensuring access to adequate Temporary Disability Insurance is not just a policy change—it’s a commitment to economic security, worker dignity, and a stronger, more resilient workforce."

Hugh Baran, Board Member, National Employment Lawyers Association/New York said, “With the Trump-Musk administration gutting federal labor law enforcement, workers in New York need all the help that they can get from lawmakers. We're heartened to see the Senate pass several important protections for workers -- including the Wage Theft Attachment Act and the Wage Payment Integrity Act, both of which will enhance workers' ability to recover stolen wages. We look forward to seeing the Senate continue to advance important worker protections this session, including through the state budget process.”

Richard Blum, Staff Attorney, the Employment Law Unit, The Legal Aid Society said, “The civil remedies in this package of bills form an important component of a workers’ rights agenda for New York. Providing job-protected medical leave at a sustainable level of pay and preventing employers who steal wages from hiding their assets are especially critical to protecting New York’s workers from illness and wage theft. We look forward to working with the Senate to see these and other critical protections enacted into law.”

Tamaé Memole, Managing Director, Primary Prevention said, “Prevent Child Abuse New York (PCA-NY) thanks the Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and members of the Senate for passing the bills in support of workers today. This package of legislation addresses employment and income issues that can directly contribute to reducing poverty. By alleviating economic pressures and family stress, New York can foster a sense of well-being and strengthen families. This, in turn, significantly decreases the risk of child abuse and maltreatment, creating a healthier, more resilient community for all."

Jason Workman (they/them), Senior Staff Attorney, A Better Balance said, “ We applaud the New York State Senate for prioritizing reform of the New York Temporary Disability Insurance law. No worker should ever be forced to choose between their paycheck and caring for their health. We hear from countless New Yorkers through our free legal helpline who are faced with this impossible decision because the state's paid medical leave program is so far behind. In 2025, workers and families can't afford to live on a benefit amount that has remained frozen for almost forty years. We thank Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Senator Ramos for their leadership and look forward to this overdue reform becoming law in New York State. New Yorkers can't wait."

Bill Banfield, Assistant Executive Secretary-Treasurer, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters said, “Wage theft is rampant in the construction industry – but the legislation passed today is a concrete step towards protecting blue collar workers in New York State. We applaud the Senate Majority for leading the fight on behalf of the hard-working men and women of the construction industry.”