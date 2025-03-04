City of Lawrence launches new cemetery website

The new City of Lawrence cemetery website is now available to the public. This enhanced searchable online database contains burial records for Oak Hill, Memorial Park and Maple Grove cemeteries. Highlights of the new site include:

Walking instructions to each burial site.

Over 1,000 Oak Hill Potter’s Field burials are viewable and searchable for the first time.

Information on famous Lawrencians buried at Oak Hill and Memorial Park.

Real-time updates allow for current desktop and mobile cemetery maps.

Quick access to view upcoming and recent burials.

With more than 64,000 burials, dating back to the founding of Lawrence, staff has been working hard to ensure the accuracy of the burial information. While they have spent years working on this transition, the cemetery staff is counting on community members to ask questions and provide feedback if they notice discrepancies.

Burials are added in real time and to honor loved ones, individual memorial pages are available for each burial. Family members and friends may upload photographs and email obituaries to be added to these pages.

“We’re excited to launch this new cemetery website, making it easier than ever to find loved ones and explore Lawrence’s history,” said Luis Ruiz, Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture. “This mobile resource enhances accessibility, provides meaningful memorial pages and helps connect our community to the stories of those who came before us. I appreciate the dedication of City staff in bringing this project to life.”

Visit the new City of Lawrence cemetery website at lawrenceks.org/lprd/parks/cemeteries. Questions and feedback are welcome by email or phone at cemeteries@lawrenceks.org or (785) 832-3451.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

