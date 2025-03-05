Hive MLS and SourceRE Announce Investment plus Long-Term Partnership

Hive MLS partners with SourceRE. Bill Fowler, President of SourceRE. Andrew Coca, CEO of Modern.tech, parent company of SourceRE. Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS.

Hive MLS teams with SourceRE to create a new “data exchange”

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive MLS, one of the nation’s fastest-growing Multiple Listing Services (MLS), has announced an investment and long-term partnership with SourceRE, a leading provider of MLS data infrastructure. Using SourceRE, Hive MLS will achieve seamless integration between current and future front-end vendor systems.

“This collaboration sets a new benchmark for what MLS organizations can achieve with a data exchange,” said Bill Fowler, President of SourceRE. “With Hive MLS’s forward-thinking leadership, and SourceRE’s advanced technology, we are creating a future where MLSs manage their own data stewardship and innovation.”

This initiative signals a broader industry shift toward MLSs taking proactive control of their data ecosystems. Rather than relying on a small group of third-party solutions and major public entities with competing interests, Hive MLS and SourceRE are working together to build an MLS Data Exchange without vendor-specific constraints, technical dependencies, or timeline limitations.

“MLSs must be proactive in shaping their technology outcomes,” said Andrew Coca, CEO of Modern.tech, parent company of SourceRE. “Through this partnership, we are demonstrating that MLSs can execute upon the conversations the industry has been having for years around data independence.”

At its heart, the partnership’s primary focus is creating improved data accuracy enhances listing visibility and sales performance for agents and brokers for Hive MLS’s brokers and agents. Interoperability between MLS front-end systems allows brokers to better manage their data and streamline operations across multiple MLS markets and geographies.

“Our partnership with SourceRE is founded on synergy,” said Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS. “Hive's investment reaps greater returns when SourceRE grows. SourceRE benefits from the value of our data when Hive grows. This synergy is further strengthened as SourceRE becomes Hive's technology division. Together, our vision is to enable a seamless data interchange between all our MLS partners.”

Hive MLS's investment in SourceRE allows it to fast-track its technical advancements without the traditional overhead of building an in-house engineering team. The partnership increases Hive MLS’s attractiveness to new MLS partners by reducing the complexity of growth initiatives and enhancing the value of the data held by Hive and its partners.

About Hive MLS

Hive MLS, formerly North Carolina Regional MLS, represents over 19,000 brokers and appraisers in the Southeast region, including operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, serving 449 cities and towns. It aims to empower Realtor Associations and MLSs of all sizes by providing reliable and accurate data through a best-in-class toolset that includes innovative training. Hive MLS connects Realtors and appraisers with the resources they need to succeed in the real estate industry. Learn more at HiveMLS.com.

About SourceRE

SourceRE is a comprehensive database and API distribution system that provides MLS organizations with direct control over the management, flow, and strategic direction of their data. Designed as an independent database for the MLS, SourceRE allows for seamless, low-friction collaboration among MLS front-end providers. It functions as an interoperable backend foundation rather than offering its own Add/Edit software or a shared view-only experience. Learn more at sourcereDB.com.

