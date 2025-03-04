KwaZulu-Natal Education condemns bullying incident at Nqabakazulu High School

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education condemns a bullying incident at Nqabakazulu High School

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has noted with concern a video circulating on social media showing a disturbing incident of bullying at Nqabakazulu High School in KwaMashu. In the video, a learner is seen physically attacking another learner inside the school’s toilet.

The Department strongly condemns any form of bullying or violence in schools.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, expressed his deep concern over the incident.

"Bullying as a whole is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our schools. We, as a Department, are committed to ensuring that all learners feel safe and protected within the school environment. We encourage learners to report bullying incidents so that they can be addressed immediately," said KZN MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

