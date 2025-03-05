Elite Discovery and eDiscovery Today Announce Educational Partnership

Elite Discovery & eDiscovery Today to work together to educate industry professionals on eDiscovery best practices & the latest legal technology developments.

By collaborating with Doug Austin & eDiscovery Today, we’re strengthening our commitment to providing thought leadership & helping legal professionals navigate the ever-evolving eDiscovery landscape.” — Terry Reeves, CEO of Elite Discovery

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Discovery, Inc. , a leading eDiscovery and managed services provider, today announced a new educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today , the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence trends, best practices and case law.This collaboration enables Elite Discovery and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate industry professionals on eDiscovery best practices and the latest developments in legal technology – including generative AI – for addressing today’s eDiscovery and legal technology challenges.Elite Discovery CEO, Terry Reeves said, "At Elite Discovery, we are thrilled to partner with eDiscovery Today to share our expertise and insights with the legal community. Education is at the core of what we do, and staying at the forefront of industry trends allows us to deliver the best solutions for our clients. By collaborating with Doug Austin and eDiscovery Today, we’re strengthening our commitment to providing valuable thought leadership and helping legal professionals navigate the ever-evolving eDiscovery landscape."“With so many advances in technology these days, the challenge has never been greater to incorporate those new technology advances into established best practices,” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “With nearly 25 years of experience providing eDiscovery and legal technology services, a commitment to aligning those services with the latest transformative technologies, and a proven track record of educating their clients on best practices, I’m excited to be working with the Elite Discovery team once again to educate legal and eDiscovery professionals on how to align transformative technologies with best practices!”About eDiscovery TodayAuthored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for more than fourteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.About Elite DiscoverySince 2001, the award-winning experts at Elite Discovery have used our extensive knowledge and experience in developing and implementing strategic solutions to meet any ESI challenge. We combine knowledge, experience, and technology to engineer custom workflows tailored to each matter, ensuring your review is more efficient and effective. Specializing in digital forensics, eDiscovery, depositions, managed attorney review, managed services, our expert services & strategic technology offerings span the entire EDRM. Find out more here at www.elitediscovery.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.