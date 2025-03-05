Tranzon Driggers Announces Online Auction for Former Badcock Furniture Locations in Florida

6521 North Main St Jacksonville, FL 32208

Tranzon Driggers is auctioning a prime former Badcock Furniture site in Jacksonville, FL, on March 19, 2025—ideal for investors & developers.

Jacksonville's growth makes this auction a prime investment opportunity” — Samantha Kelley

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tranzon Driggers is set to auction a premier former Badcock Furniture retail location in Jacksonville, Florida, presenting an exceptional opportunity for investors, retailers, and developers to acquire high-traffic commercial real estate in one of Florida’s strongest growth markets. The online auction takes place on March 19, 2025, offering buyers a transparent, competitive acquisition process.This auction follows the 2024 closure of all 380 Badcock Furniture locations across the Southeast after its parent company, Conn’s Furniture (Texas-based), filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. As a 120-year-old Florida-founded retailer, Badcock had a significant presence throughout the region, making this property a well-known and recognizable site with redevelopment potential.The Jacksonville real estate market has experienced rapid expansion, with high demand for retail and mixed-use developments. According to industry reports, Florida’s commercial property sector has grown steadily, attracting investors looking for high-visibility locations. This property is ideally suited for retail, franchise operations, or adaptive reuse projects such as medical offices, co-working spaces, or logistics hubs.“Jacksonville continues to be one of Florida’s fastest-growing cities, and this auction presents an incredible investment opportunity in a prime commercial corridor,” said Samantha Kelley, CEO of Tranzon Driggers. “The site’s visibility, traffic volume, and accessibility make it ideal for retailers, franchise operators, or developers seeking a high-profile location.”• Prime location on N Main St with 16,000± AADT traffic count• 1.77± AC fenced corner lot – high visibility & accessibility• Previously a top-producing retail location• Auction Date & Time: March 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET• Register to Bid: https://www.tranzon.com/dg1460a Why Jacksonville Investors Should Take Note• High-traffic retail location with established visibility• Jacksonville’s rapid commercial expansion supports demand for retail spaces• Florida’s investment-friendly tax environment enhances commercial real estate opportunities• Auction format ensures fair market value and transparency• Ideal for retail, franchise, or redevelopment• Limited-time opportunity for competitive biddingAuction Details• Auction Date: March 19, 2025• Deposit to Bid: $10,000• Bidding Online – Register in Advance• Final Property Tours Available – Contact Us to Schedule• Full Auction Info & Registration: https://www.tranzon.com/dg1460a About Tranzon DriggersTranzon Driggers is a leading real estate auction firm specializing in the accelerated sale of commercial, residential, and investment properties throughout Florida and the Southeast. With a proven track record of successful auctions, Tranzon Driggers helps sellers achieve maximum market value while providing buyers with unique investment opportunities. Learn more at www.tranzon.com For Media Inquiries & Interview Requests:Kevin Weinsheimer, COO, Tranzon Driggers📧 soldnow@tranzon.com| ☎️ 877-374-4437 Office | 📠 352-369-9295 Fax📍 101 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Suite 206, Ocala, FL 34470

