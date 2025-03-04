Elmwood Park Zoo Creates a Winter Wonderland

Elmwood Park Zoo logo

NORRISTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The spring season may be on the horizon, but Elmwood Park Zoo isn’t ready to say goodbye to the winter festivities just yet. Make the most of these last few chilly days by attending the Zoo’s Winterfest Weekend , happening March 8 and 9, 2025, from 10 AM to 4 PM. Guests of all ages can enjoy a full lineup of frosty fun, exciting activities, and up-close encounters with the Zoo’s incredible animals.As a staple of the winter festivities, the twenty-foot ice slide from Ice Concepts is back for another round of fun. Guests can slide into all of the excitement with style and flair. They can then take a spin on the carousel or warm up by the fire while they create delicious s’mores. For those 21 and older, ZooBrew will be offering seasonal drink specials to add a spirited touch to the festivities.Between all these winter-themed activities, families and individuals alike can enjoy animal meet-and-greets and Keeper Chats, where they will discover facts about cold-weather-loving creatures. Perhaps they will learn how snowy owls are homeotherms and have dense body feathers to survive Arctic climates or how North American river otters remain playful even in icy waters. With so many possibilities, each guest is sure to hear a fact that will deepen their understanding of how different animals adapt to their surroundings.Whether they are experiencing the magic of winter wildlife, enjoying seasonal treats, or exploring the Zoo’s exhibits, families are guaranteed to make unforgettable memories at Elmwood Park Zoo’s Winterfest Weekend. Purchase tickets online today.For more details about Winterfest Weekend and other upcoming events at the Zoo, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ About Elmwood Park Zoo:Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/

