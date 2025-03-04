NCEC National College Evaluation Camp Expands to Baltimore and Kansas City with Elite Partners

Kansas City NCEC Camp morgan state

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derrick Tatum and NCEC Partner with Under Recruited Athlete and OP Football Academy to Bring the Biggest High School & Middle School Football Camp to the DMV and Kansas CityThe National College Evaluation Camp (NCEC) is set to make a major impact this spring, bringing its nationally recognized football evaluation platform to Morgan State University in Baltimore on April 27th and Kansas City on May 4th. Led by Derrick Tatum, a nationally recognized recruiting expert, NCEC is partnering with Under Recruited Athlete in the DMV area and The OP Football Academy in Kansas City to host the biggest high school and middle school football camp in these regions.This premier event is designed to elevate student-athletes' exposure by providing them with verified combine testing, skill development, and direct interaction with college coaches from various levels. Athletes will have the opportunity to be evaluated in key performance areas such as the 40-yard dash, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle, height, and weight, with results shared with college programs nationwide.Parent Recruiting Seminar to Guide Families Through the ProcessBeyond on-field performance, the NCEC Camp will feature a Parent Recruiting Seminar, an essential session that will educate parents and student-athletes on the recruiting process, eligibility requirements, scholarship opportunities, and strategies to increase their chances of playing at the next level. This seminar ensures families leave with a clear roadmap to navigate the often-confusing world of college football recruiting.Media Coverage & National ExposureWith local and national media coverage, student-athletes attending the NCEC National College Evaluation Camp will have an opportunity to gain exposure on a broad stage, increasing their chances of attracting interest from college programs.“This is a game-changer for athletes in these regions,” said Derrick Tatum, founder of NCEC. “We are bringing top-tier evaluation, elite training, and valuable recruiting education to players and parents who need it the most. Our goal is to ensure that no deserving athlete goes unnoticed.”Event Details:📍 Baltimore, MD (DMV Area) – Morgan State University – April 27, 2025📍 Kansas City, MO – May 4, 2025Register Now: https://campscui.active.com/orgs/EliteTalentFootball?season=3570833 Spots are limited, and early registration is highly encouraged. For more information and to register for the NCEC National College Evaluation Camp, visit [insert website or registration link].About NCEC:The National College Evaluation Camp (NCEC) is a leading football evaluation platform dedicated to helping student-athletes gain exposure, improve their skills, and navigate the recruiting process. Through partnerships with top trainers, college coaches, and recruiting specialists, NCEC provides an unparalleled opportunity for athletes looking to take their game to the next level.For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or additional information, please contact....

