ONLC Secures Elite Microsoft Training Services Provider Status

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America.

Managed TSP Recognition Strengthens AI and Data Training Leadership

Our continued recognition as a Managed TSP reflects our consistent position at the forefront of Microsoft's training ecosystem.” — Andy Williamson, CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONLC Training continues its elite partnership with Microsoft, now designated as a Managed Training Services Provider (TSP) under Microsoft's updated partnership framework. ONLC was previously a Managed Gold Training Partner, maintaining its position among the most select training providers in North America. As a Managed TSP, ONLC continues to provide clients with priority access to Microsoft's most current technical training content, particularly in high-demand areas like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and business intelligence."Our continued recognition as a Managed TSP reflects our consistent position at the forefront of Microsoft's training ecosystem," said Andy Williamson, CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training. "While the terminology has changed, our status as an elite training provider remains the same, allowing us to maintain our tradition of delivering cutting-edge training solutions, particularly in AI and Business Intelligence, before they become mainstream requirements for organizations."The renewed partnership comes with special recognition for ONLC's excellence in AI and Data specializations, further cementing the company's leadership position in preparing professionals for an increasingly AI-driven workplace. This specialization acknowledgment arrives as organizations across industries scramble to develop internal AI capabilities.Microsoft Technical Training AccessWith this enhanced partnership status, ONLC gains privileged access to Microsoft's technical training content development pipeline, ensuring that courses reflect the most current capabilities and best practices. This advantage allows ONLC to prepare curriculum updates that align perfectly with Microsoft's product road map and release schedule.AI Training LeadershipONLC's proactive approach to emerging technologies has been a hallmark of its training philosophy. "We've consistently been ahead of the curve on critical technologies," Williamson added. "We launched comprehensive Copilot training months before Microsoft's official curriculum became available. This early-mover advantage has garnered over 20,000 enrollments in our Generative AI and Copilot programs in the past year alone."Williamson also hinted at future developments: "As a Managed TSP, we're now part of some exciting AI Training announcements coming in April. While we can't share details due to confidentiality agreements, we're looking forward to bringing these innovations to our clients very soon."Organizations seeking to build AI capabilities can access ONLC's complete portfolio of Microsoft technical training courses online or at any of their more than 100 locations across North America. Custom private training options are available for teams requiring tailored learning experiences aligned with specific organizational needs.For information about ONLC's Microsoft technical training programs or to register for upcoming AI and data courses, visit www.onlc.com or call 1-800-288-8221.About ONLC TrainingONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America. With a commitment to quality instruction and up-to-date course content, ONLC helps individuals and organizations stay competitive in today's rapidly changing technology landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.