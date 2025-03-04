Connecticut Council For Non-adversarial Divorce Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Divorce With Respect Week® is through March 9, 2025, and is a nationwide effort to educate divorcing couples about peaceful options.

Allowing a team of attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial professionals, to work together is really how the magic for Collaborative Divorce happens” — Soboslai

CT, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce members Mark Soboslai, Sophie Denis-Helenek, and Charlotte Ejderberg, were recent guests on The Respectful Divorce Podcast discussing the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast is hosted by Tim Crouch and discusses with divorce professionals no court options that are available to divorcing couples.“The secret sauce of a collaborative divorce is being able to let go of that old habitual pattern of lawyer against lawyer and try to win as much as you can versus the other party.” said Mark Soboslai, a Collaborative Divorce attorney. “Allowing a team of attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial professionals, to work together is really how the magic for Collaborative Divorce happens.”Divorce With Respect Weekis through March 9, 2025, and is a nationwide effort to educate divorcing couples about peaceful options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce process.“I knew I needed to start helping people going through divorce as I started getting more knowledgeable and certified as a divorce financial professional," said Sophie Denis-Helenek. “That’s when I really started understanding and advocating for non adversarial divorce and I found that being a financial neutral was the perfect way I could help people.”During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in Connecticut and across the nation are offering free 30 minute consultations. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional should go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a professional near them.“My interest sparked with Collaborative Divorce because I thought couples needed someone who would advocate for the children and be a voice for them, especially when you're dealing with high conflict situations,” said Charlotte Ejderberg, a mental health professional. “I see myself like the bumpers in a bowling alley. I help keep conversations on track and make sure we don't raise the conflict in the situation.”The Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce is a statewide non-profit professional organization of mediators and Collaborative Divorce professionals. Their mission is to change the way people divorce by reducing conflict and improving the lives of family members, including children. To learn more about The Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce visit https://gooddivorcect.com/ To listen to this episode of the Respectful Divorce podcast visit https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/connecticut-council-for-non-adversarial-divorce-divorce-with-respect-week-2025

