Pittsburgh Divorce Professionals Join Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Collaborative Law Association of Southwestern Pennsylvania (CLASP) has announced plans to participate in Divorce with Respect Weekin 2026. Members of the group will offer 30-minute free divorce consultations from March 1 – 8, 2026 during the 5th annual Divorce with Respect Week. The consultations are an opportunity to learn about different options for how they can go through the divorce process including how they can resolve the past and look toward the future by using a no court option like Collaborative Divorce process.CLASP is a community of collaboratively trained lawyers, divorce financial professionals and mental health professionals, who believe teamwork, transparency and cooperation are generally the best avenues through which conflict is resolved. By choosing to participate in the Collaborative Divorce process you can avoid traditional court litigation.During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can speak with Pittsburgh area divorce professionals, who are members of CLASP, including attorneys, mediators, financial experts, divorce coaches and mental health specialists about their case for free.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating Collaborative Divorce professional in the Pittsburgh area visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.