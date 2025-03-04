Memphis Collaborative Divorce Professionals Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

During Divorce With Respect Week® Collaborative Divorce professionals in Memphis are offering free 30 minute virtual divorce consultations.

MEMPHIS , TN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance President Cindy MacAulay and Collaborative Divorce Attorney Amy Amundsen were guests on The Respectful Divorce podcast discussing the Collaborative Divorce process and the Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast is a national podcast that explores different divorce options with divorce professionals from around the country and is for couples facing the possibility of divorce.“I thought the Collaborative Divorce process was a great one when I first heard about it,” said Cindy MacAulay a divorce financial professional. “It is different because the couple is in charge of the decisions, not a stranger or judge.”During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in Memphis are offering free 30 minute virtual divorce consultations from March 3 through 9. To schedule a free consultation with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com where you will find a list of participating Memphis divorce professionals.“I left the litigation arena when COVID-19 hit,”said Amundsen. "Collaborative Divorce protects children by having a neutral mental health professional person involved, it preserves the finances, and it provides a confidential and private arena where parties can resolve differences in a respectful manner.Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance is a team of specially trained Collaborative Divorce lawyers, divorce financial professionals and mental health professionals committed to helping divorcing couples through the divorce process. Learn more about Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance and the Collaborative Divorce process at https://collaborativedivorcememphis.org/ To listen to this episode of the Respectful Divorce podcast visit https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/memphis-collaborative-divorce-alliance-divorce-with-respect-week-2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.