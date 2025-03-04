March 3rd Through 9th Is Divorce With Respect Week® in Nashville

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce professional should visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com.

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Nashville has declared March 3-9, as Divorce With Respect Week. Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity for couples to learn about better ways to unite the knot like the Collaborative Divorce process.The Nashville proclamation highlighted that Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity to raise awareness of alternatives to traditional litigation, empowering individuals and families with the knowledge and resources to navigate divorce with dignity and respect.During Divorce With Respect Weekdivorce professionals in Nashville are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the options for divorce that are available to them. This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Weekwhich is a national effort to educate people about the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process.“I am thrilled that Nashville is joining this national effort to offer compassionate and respectful alternatives to traditional divorce,” said Collaborative Divorce Attorney Cathrine Eaton. “This week is a valuable opportunity for individuals to learn how they can divorce with dignity and work together for a healthier future. I’m grateful to be part of this initiative and look forward to helping those who are seeking support."Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce financial expert, mental health professional, child specialist, or attorney during Divorce With Respect Week should visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to book a free consultation with a professional near you.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.