Supreme Court sets limits for murder resentencing petitions

In People v. Patton, the Supreme Court today continues to clarify the parameters for resentencing under legislation that has restricted murder liability by curtailing the felony-murder rule and eliminating the natural and probable consequences doctrine. The court concludes that a petitioner who pleaded guilty to attempted murder before SB 1437 took effect in 2018 is not entitled to a resentencing hearing, at least not yet.

