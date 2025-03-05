Rockwell Automation selects IndyKite to support digital transformation and secure data management

IndyKite will play a key role in supporting Rockwell to integrate critical access services, enhancing data security while facilitating more efficient management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyKite proudly announced today that Rockwell Automation, a global leader in industrial automation, has selected IndyKite's platform to support its digital transformation initiatives. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Rockwell Automation embarks on enhancing its data management and security practices, particularly focusing on securing and streamlining their enterprise application ecosystem.

IndyKite’s platform will play a pivotal role in supporting Rockwell Automation’s efforts to integrate critical access services, enhancing data integrity and security while facilitating more efficient, dynamic management across its enterprise systems

Leading the way in automation and digital transformation

Lasse Andresen, CEO of IndyKite, welcomed Rockwell Automation, highlighting their leadership in innovation.

“Rockwell Automation is a recognized leader in driving digital transformation across industries, and we are excited to support their vision with our platform," said Lasse Andresen, CEO of IndyKite.

"Our solution will enable Rockwell to secure, manage, and integrate their data more efficiently, ensuring a more agile, scalable, and secure environment to support their ongoing innovation."

Enhancing scalability, flexibility and security

“We are excited to utilize IndyKite as we continue our digital transformation journey,” said Ryan Carpenter, Vice President, Commercial Programs & Operations at Rockwell Automation. “IndyKite’s platform offers the scalability, flexibility, and security needed to optimize our data management across our enterprise systems.

Through this strategic partnership, Rockwell Automation is poised to continue its leadership in industrial automation and digital transformation, strengthening its ability to make secure, intelligent decisions and improve the overall customer experience.”

About IndyKite

IndyKite is transforming enterprise data management with identity-centric, graph-powered solutions that enable organizations to build trust in their data and enterprise AI systems. By delivering enhanced data visibility, governance, and control, IndyKite empowers enterprises to unlock the value of their data for secure and innovative applications.

For more information, visit www.indykite.com.

About Rockwell

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

