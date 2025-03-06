Ikaria Capital Group Expands Partnership with CareTrust REIT to Deploy Capital in Senior Housing and Nursing Home Sector

A New Capital Group Headed by Jason Dopoulos and Ken Gould,

Ikaria Capital Group strengthens its partnership with CareTrust REIT to expand lending in the senior housing and nursing home sector.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE)

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ikaria Capital Group is formalizing an arrangement with CareTrust REIT (NYSE: CTRE) to deploy capital that will lend into the senior housing and nursing home sector. The Ikaria team has worked with CareTrust on several debt transactions since 2022, and this marks a continuation of that relationship.“This has been an innovative partnership from day one,” said Dave Sedgwick, CEO of CareTrust REIT, referring to past transactions with the Ikaria team, led by industry veterans Jason Dopoulos and Ken Gould . Ikaria’s team will continue to provide debt origination, underwriting, and asset management services. “We are pleased to build on our track record with the Ikaria team, which has to date outperformed expectations by greatly enhancing our off-market asset acquisition pipeline while providing excellent yields to our investors,” Sedgwick continued. “Our investment priority will always focus on acquiring real estate through accretive transactions. Ikaria understands our operator-centric approach to the business and our strategic criteria for debt investments. We look forward to continuing to work with the Ikaria team.”CareTrust closed approximately $1.5 billion of investments in 2024, several of which resulted from their relationship with Ikaria’s principals. “We’ve been able to put over $400 million to work from opportunities Ikaria’s team has brought to us since the middle of 2022, and that’s been a significant factor in fueling our pipeline,” said CareTrust CIO James Callister. CareTrust hopes to deploy approximately $500 million of new capital to opportunities coming from the Ikaria team over the next several years. Callister further stated, “We view Ikaria as a true partner; they’ve proven to be highly trustworthy and have sourced high-quality opportunities that meet our unique lending requirements.”Ikaria Capital was created in late 2024 by Jason Dopoulos and Ken Gould, as they and their team transitioned from White Oak Healthcare Partners. “We have known Dave, James, and the CareTrust team for a long time and look forward to continuing to work with them,” commented Jason Dopoulos. “We are poised for explosive growth in our bridge-to-HUD debt platform in 2025 and look forward to partnering with CareTrust on those deals that fit their strategic profile.”About Ikaria Capital GroupIkaria Capital Group specializes in senior housing and healthcare real estate financing, offering tailored debt solutions and investment strategies to industry operators and investors.About CareTrust REITCareTrust REIT (NYSE: CTRE) is a self-administered, publicly traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of skilled nursing, senior housing, and other healthcare-related properties.

