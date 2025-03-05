Tranzon Driggers Announces Online Auction for Former Badcock Furniture Locations in Georgia

435 S Main St Swainsboro, GA 30401 1138 S Harris St Sandersville, GA 31082 6377 Oak St Eastman, GA 31023

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tranzon Driggers is bringing three former Badcock Furniture locations in Eastman, Sandersville, and Swainsboro, Georgia, to auction on March 19, 2025. These high-visibility retail and commercial properties offer prime investment and redevelopment potential in Georgia’s growing secondary markets.The properties became available after Badcock Furniture, a 120-year-old Florida-based retailer, closed all 380 locations in 2024 following the bankruptcy of its parent company, Conn’s Furniture. Each of these Georgia locations previously served as a retail anchor and now presents an opportunity for investors to capitalize on strong regional demand for commercial real estate.Georgia’s commercial real estate market has seen rising demand for investment properties, particularly in secondary markets where businesses are seeking affordable alternatives to Atlanta’s high prices. These auction properties are well-positioned for retail businesses, franchise expansion, or conversion into mixed-use developments.“With Georgia’s expanding economy and continued demand for commercial properties, these auctions provide investors and business owners with a chance to acquire properties in high-traffic areas at competitive pricing,” said Samantha Kelley, CEO of Tranzon Driggers. “These sites are well-positioned for continued retail use or redevelopment.”Featured Auction PropertiesEastman, GA – 13,496± SF Former Badcock Furniture• Excellent visibility & adaptable layout for multiple business types• Strong regional growth potential• Auction Date & Time: March 19, 2025, at 11:30 AM ET• Register to Bid: https://www.tranzon.com/dg1460 Sandersville, GA – 11,466± SF Former Badcock Furniture• Prime business corridor with strong local demand• One-story retail space—perfect for a variety of uses• Auction Date & Time: March 19, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET• Register to Bid: https://www.tranzon.com/dg1460 Swainsboro, GA – 12,279± SF Former Badcock Furniture• Located on Hwy 1 (S Main St)—a key commercial artery• Versatile space suited for retail, offices, or redevelopment• Auction Date & Time: March 19, 2025, at 12:30 PM ET• Register to Bid: https://www.tranzon.com/dg1460 Auction Details• Auction Date: March 19, 2025• Deposit to Bid: $10,000 per property• Bidding Online – Register in Advance• Final Property Tours Available – Contact Us to Schedule• Full Auction Info & Registration: https://www.tranzon.com/dg1460 About Tranzon DriggersTranzon Driggers is a national leader in real estate auctions, specializing in accelerated property sales. With a proven track record of success, Tranzon Driggers’ Market-Making System™ maximizes exposure and ensures transparent, competitive bidding.For Media Inquiries & Interview Requests:Kevin Weinsheimer, COO, Tranzon Driggers📧 kweinsheimer@tranzon.com ☎️ 877-374-4437 Office | 📠 352-369-9295 Fax📍 101 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Suite 206, Ocala, FL 34470

