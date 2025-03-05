Surcheros® Takes Dahlonega by Storm – Fans Camp Out for Free Burritos

DAHLONEGA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dahlonega, Georgia, came alive with excitement as Surcheros® , the beloved Fresh-Mex restaurant, officially opened its doors on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 25 Morrison Moore Parkway. This corporate-owned location marks a significant milestone in Surcheros’ rapid expansion across North Georgia, a testament to the brand's growing popularity."The impressive turnout in Dahlonega clearly shows the growing popularity of Surcheros," said Jake Philpotts , Vice President of Business Development and Franchise Relations at Surcheros. "We are experiencing remarkable enthusiasm for our fresh, customizable menu and the warm, welcoming atmosphere we aim to create. Dahlonega has welcomed us with open arms, and we’re thrilled to be part of this community."Dedicated fans braved the early morning chill, with some lining up as early as 1:00 a.m. to be among the first 100 guests to snag the coveted "Free Burritos for a Year" prize. The anticipation grew as the line stretched down the street, with eager guests swapping stories, sipping on coffee, and counting down the hours until the doors officially opened."Seeing the passion and dedication of our fans in Dahlonega was truly humbling," said Luke Christian , Surcheros CEO. "To have people camp out for our burritos is a testament to the quality and experience we strive to deliver. We are incredibly grateful for the support and are excited to bring our brand to this vibrant community."Inside the spacious 2,258 sq. ft. restaurant, guests enjoyed Surcheros' signature made-to-order dishes, including tacos, burritos, bowls, and quesadillas, crafted with premium meats and fresh vegetables. Plus, the popular salsa bar and self-service line provided a personalized dining experience.Dahlonega residents can now enjoy Surcheros daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with dine-in, pickup, and delivery options available through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates. Catering services are also offered for groups of 10 or more.Don't miss out on special offers! Download the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store to join the rewards program and earn points for exclusive benefits. For more information about Surcheros, visit www.surcheros.com or follow them on social media at @Surcheros.About SurcherosSurcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads, and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising

